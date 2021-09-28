With cooler weather comes the unfortunate reality of dry skin and dry hair. Your natural highlights from summer are slowly fading and your hair is brittle. I get it, we’ve all been there. No need to fear, these five tips are guaranteed to ensure that your hair will have the same hydration and volume as in the warmer weather.

Rice Water

Dating back to the ancient Heian period in Japan, this is a foolproof way of getting luscious long hair. Studies have found that inositol, an ingredient found in rice water, penetrates damaged hair and repairs it from the inside out. Essentially, this process requires you to ferment rice, and then use that water after washing your hair. There are many recipes on the internet for rice water, but all you need to do is rinse the dirt off your rice and let it sit in a bowl of water for about 24 hours. You can then use this water to heal and repair your hair.

Hair Washing Schedule

A huge thing that drys out your hair is washing it too often. By washing your hair every day, the shampoo strips away the natural oil that your hair creates. Your hair then begins to create this oil more often to compensate for the oil that keeps being stripped away. This is why it is recommended to wash your hair 1-2 times a week. It takes a bit to train your hair to stop getting oily, but once you get in the routine your hair will thank you because of it.

Combing vs. Brushing

A tip that I use on my hair all of the time is knowing when to brush versus comb my hair. In order to protect your hair from breakage, I always comb my hair when I get out of the shower instead of brushing it. I do this to detangle my hair and it prevents snarls. When my hair is dry, this is when I brush my hair because it’s in a stronger state. When I comb and brush my hair I always ensure that I start at the ends and make my way to the root. This makes sure I am not pulling on my hair and breaking it.

No Heat Methods

As we all know, heat tools can do serious damage to your hair. Although I love making my hair have the perfect curl or blowout, it does more harm than good in the long run, especially when heat is used consistently. This is why it’s good to give your hair a break. There are some great options for heatless curls. Some options are braiding your hair after you get out of the shower at night and sleeping on them. Another option is “sock curls”. A popular TikTok trend, this is where you wrap your hair around socks before you go to bed, and wake up with voluminous curls. Overall, it’s important to cut back on the heat and protect your hair by using heatless styles when you can.

DIY Hair Masks

There are multiple kinds of hair masks you can do at home with items you already have without breaking the bank. There are a bunch of different options on the internet depending on the type of need you’re looking for. One of my personal favorites is one to solve dry hair. All you need is honey, egg, and apple cider vinegar. Simply mix these items all together and leave it in for 30 to 40 minutes and rinse. Doing this once a week ensures healthier hair in no time.