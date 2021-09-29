Top 5 Fall Fashion Trends In 2021

For many, the fall season is their favorite for the apple cider or the pumpkin picking, for me, it’s the fashion. Bundled up in the oversized and cozy sweaters with the warm scarves. Although the basic clothing pieces of fall fashion remain the same, how does fall fashion adapt with the upcoming trends? Better yet, what are the upcoming trends? Well, look no further. Consider this your go-to guide for fall 2021 fashion. With this, you’ll be styling for all of the fall season.

Leather Jacket

One of the most crucial items in a true fashionista’s closet is a good leather jacket. This season’s most memorable styles have a little edge as opposed to your normal fall outfit. Not only are they able to keep you warm, but they are also comfortable and easy to layer with many different outfits. Whether it’s true leather or “pleather”, both go great to make sure you’re in style this season.

Faux Fur Coats

An extremely comfy choice, faux fur coats are an amazing addition to your closet this fall. These coats are functional and fun at the same time. If you’re looking for an added statement to a plain outfit, throw on a faux fur coat and you’re good to go. This coat can be a neutral color for added versatility, or bright color or pattern, it’s up to you. No matter what you choose, you can’t go wrong with this coat.

Chunky Boots

Similar to the combat boot trend of 2015, chunky boots have made a comeback. Perfect for stomping in leaf piles, these boots are of great quality while staying stylish at the same time. You can pair these with a nice pair of jeans and a sweater for a casual look, or dress them up with a maxi skirt. These boots are a great staple to add to your closet.

Business Casual

Bring out your professional clothes this fall and you’ll be one of the trendiest around. Suits, blazers, and pencil skirts alike all are trending for this fall. The key is to pair it with items you normally wouldn’t think of. Pair your unbuttoned suit jacket or blazer with some ripped jeans and your chunky boots. Your pencil skirt or suit pants can be paired with that leather jacket stashed in your closet. Pair your work clothes with casual pieces for the perfect balance of sophisticated and edgy.

Maxi Coats

Oversized long coats are trending this fall. Hitting between the shins and ankles, they’re perfect to keep you warm. These coats can make even a simple sweatsuit or classic t-shirt and jeans look elegant. Just like the faux fur coat, this maxi coat is great if you want to elevate your look without having to do much. Just throw this coat on and your look is immediately elevated.