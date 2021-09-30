5 DIY Face Masks You Need To Try

We all know how important skincare is, but skincare products can be so expensive. A lot of the time you spend copious amounts of money on the newest product that’s supposed to give you perfect skin, but nothing changes. What these big brands don’t want you to know is that you have all the ingredients for glowing skin right in your house! As an added bonus, you won’t have to break the bank for it. These five at-home face masks are guaranteed to give you a spa experience from the comfort of your own house.

Banana Face Mask

Bananas are actually great for your skin. They are packed with vitamin A which can help to reduce dark spots and acne. Vitamin B is also found in bananas which helps to reduce dryness, and vitamin E to minimize wrinkles. The potassium also helps to hydrate and moisturize. To make this mask simply mash a banana into a smooth paste-like consistency. Leave it on your face for 10-20 minutes and rinse with cold water. This fruit makes a perfect all-natural mask that leaves the skin feeling refreshed and hydrated.

Vinegar Face Mask

Nobody loves vinegar, but your skin does! If you use vinegar it is a great toner for your skin. After washing your face, mix one tablespoon with two cups of water. This helps to cleanse and tighten your skin to get rid of any extra bacteria living in your pores.

Oatmeal Face Mask

An oatmeal facial is surprisingly great for your skin. Combine 1/2 cup of hot water with 1/3 cup of oatmeal. After the water and oatmeal settle for a few minutes, add in 2 tablespoons of plain yogurt, 2 tablespoons of honey, and one egg. Mix everything into a bowl and stir together. Apply a thin layer of the mask to your face and allow this to sit for 10-15 minutes. After the time is up, rinse with warm water.

Milk Face Mask

Milk doesn’t just give you strong bones, but helps with healthy skin too! One way to give yourself a facial at home is by taking 1/4 cup of powdered milk with water to create a thick paste. Apply the paste to your face and wait for it to dry completely. Once dry, rinse this with warm water. This mask will leave your skin fresh and rejuvenated.

Yogurt Face Mask

Yogurt is a great option to use on your skin if you’re looking for something to cleanse your skin and tighten your pores. Simply take a plain yogurt of your choice and apply it to your skin. After about 20 minutes rinse it off with cold water. This will leave your skin feeling refreshed and cleansed like never before.