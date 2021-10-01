Top 5 Fashion Trends That Should Stay in 2021

2021 has become a year of change. This can be seen politically, economically, and even in your closet. 2021 has introduced a multitude of fashion trends and pieces that we have never seen before. However, I think it’s safe to say that some of these pieces should be staying in 2021 for good. These five fashion trends should be kept in your closet for 2022.

Sweater Vests

Sweater vests had their moment, and now its time is up. Instead of sweater vests, choose large cable-knit sweaters. These are great to keep you warm and are trending right now for 2022. If you still want that cut-off look, choose a puffer vest. These are perfect if you want to stay warm but look put together at the same time.

Tie-Dye

I hate to say it, but throw away that old t-shirt you tie-dyed three years ago. Just do it. Those sweatpants that you tie-dyed over quarantine? Gone. Tie-dye has had its moment, turn to other patterns for the same 70’s look, such as paisley. Other patterns can give just as much visual interest without looking outdated.

Tiny Bags

They were fun and appealing at first, but why spend money on an item that’s supposed to be functional and hold your items, when it can’t even do its job? These bags can’t fit your phone, much less a wallet. In 2022, lean towards a baguette bag instead. These bags are small in size but big enough to hold your items. They give a great Y2K vibe to any look, which is totally in style.

Bows

Big bows have made an emergence in 2021, but I think it’s safe to say that they should be left behind. Bows can be great for elegant and formal gowns or even wedding dresses. However, not for your everyday wear, as you start to turn into Jojo Siwa. A great alternative to this trend is going for tiny tie and lace-up details instead. Choosing items with intricate tie details is a similar but more classic and defined approach for some added detail.

Biker Shorts

This one might be a hard one to accept, but unfortunately, it’s true. Don’t get me wrong, I love a good pair of biker shorts, but they should be worn for athletics, and athletics only. Biker shorts have turned into a fashion staple when in reality they should stick to hiking outdoors. For a more casual but stylish look, opt for long jean shorts. These are a great option if you want to keep the silhouette of your look, cover your legs, and stay comfortable at the same time.