How To Build The Perfect Capsule Wardrobe (2021)

Do you truly love your wardrobe? I know I don’t. My closet feels more and more like a disorganized sea of clothing that I never really wear. Especially with the toxicity of fast fashion destroying the environment, it’s more important than ever to try to reduce your carbon footprint. A great way to do this is to reduce the number of clothes that you have in your closet and stop buying items you don’t need and won’t wear. The perfect way to do this is by building a capsule wardrobe, a foolproof way to ensure you always have something to wear.

Figure Out Your Style

The first step in creating a capsule wardrobe is to figure out your signature style. Which pieces do you love in your closet the most? Which items are you always drawn to every day when picking out an outfit? Do you like the classic and minimalistic look? Do you want a bit of an edge? Make sure that any items that you choose are items that are going to be able to keep up with your lifestyle and make you feel the most confident. If you’re confused about your style, that’s okay! A tip I always like to give is to look at what your favorite celebrities are wearing. See what they’re wearing, what do you like about their outfits? Then try to emulate that with what you already have in your closet.

Start With Basics

The next step is to incorporate some basics. This will ensure that you’re able to mix and match your pieces effortlessly. Basics are the foundation for every wardrobe, but especially a capsule wardrobe, as the key to creating an endless amount of outfit options. They are called foundational pieces for a reason because they are a basic framework to build upon. They hold up the rest of your outfit.

Color Palette

A capsule wardrobe doesn’t have to avoid color in order for the pieces to match. The secret is to choose a cohesive color palette that is flattering for you. This means picking colors that match the season at hand and reflect nicely with your own coloring of your hair, eyes, and skin. One tip is to use color theory. There are four categories of colors, hues, shades, tones, and tints. This basically follows the seasonal color analysis method. Hues (pure color, primary colors) are Winter. Autumn is tones (pure color with black added). Tones are Summer (pure color with gray added in). Tints are spring (pure color with white added). Once you know your season and color palette, this helps to narrow down the colors that can be added to your capsule wardrobe.

Go Through Your Closet

From figuring out your personal style and which colors look best on you, it’s time to look at your closet. Look for pieces that fit your style and flatter your look. Make sure that you choose pieces that you’d want to wear on a regular basis and go with your designated color palette. If it works with your palette, it’ll work for your capsule wardrobe. This step may take a bit of time, but have fun with it! You’re coming up with your dream closet.

Add a Twist

Now that you have a good understanding of your personal style and colors, look for pieces that will enhance this. Your wardrobe basics don’t have to actually be basic. You can choose a t-shirt with a fun ruffled sleeve, or some pants with a slit on the side. The options are endless and this is where you can let your creativity flow.

Fill in The Gaps

The final step to the perfect capsule wardrobe is to finalize everything and add the final touches. Assess everything that you have and figure out what’s missing. Do you have a lot of tops but not a lot of pants? Do you have the right shoes to match every combination of outfits? How about accessories, do you have any that match? Figure out what you don’t have and make a shopping list.