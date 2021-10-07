The Best Clothes To Thrift (2021)

With the environment being negatively impacted every day from fast fashion, thrifting and being able to recycle clothes has become more prominent than ever. Everyone is doing it now, friends, family, and everyone on social media. Everybody always seems to have the cutest clothes. However, why is it that every Goodwill seems to just have the same old t-shirts and raggedy shoes? With these easy tips on which sections to shop in, you’ll have the best vintage wardrobe on a budget.

Dresses

The dress section in any thrift store should be one of the first places that you look. There is typically a higher probability of finding something you like in this section because dresses are more universally flattering. Keep an eye out for a-line or flare dresses. These silhouettes have waist-cinching features and are classic and timeless. The traditional fit will also help to tone down any bold prints you find. These bold prints are easy to find and are great if you’re looking for something that makes a bold fashion statement.

Skirts

Skirts are another section that is typically easy to find. You can find a plethora of midi skirts in bright colors, bold prints, and floral patterns. Pencil skirts are also something that you can find a lot of. When looking for skirts, look for ones with a high-waisted style that looks just a little too big on the hangar. They will typically fit much better than ones that simply just look like they’d fit.

Button-Down Shirts

Nowadays a nice quality button-down can cost upwards of $100. With the beauty of thrift stores, you can find high-end designer brands for as cheap as $5. Most of the time, these high-end shirts are in great shape. Before you buy, do a quality inspection check. Look for stains or rips and you’re good to go. Similar to dresses and skirts, these button-downs are very flattering for almost anyone. You can dress this shirt up for the office or dress it down by rolling the sleeves and pairing it with jeans.

Blazers

With inflation, the prices of everyday items are steadily increasing. This is especially seen in the fashion industry. Quality blazers are now being retailed for hundreds of dollars. Just like many other items in thrift stores, you can find high-end blazers for much cheaper. The boxier blazer fits from the 80s and 90s are exactly the ones you want to go for. The “laid back yet put together” look is one that is on-trend right now.

Coats

Affordable coats seem to become thinner and often aren’t lined. Vintage winter coats are usually made from wool and have heavy linings with buttons and possibly fir. These coats are sure to keep you much warmer than your cheaper options from retail stores. Just ensure that you spend some time and money cleaning these coats. However, with the price you’re paying for the coat, an extra $20.