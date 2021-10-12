Casino Games You Can Win

Few people know, but the word casino has an Italian origin, deriving from casa, meaning house. That is so because organized gambling houses that meet the modern-day definition of a casino first appeared in 17th century Venice. In the US, these establishments showed up a little later and got called saloons. They dramatically impacted the development of the early massive cities in North America, such as San Francisco and Chicago. Yet, it wasn’t until the 1960s that these venues gained mainstream acceptance and started to spread like wildfire across the globe.

History lesson aside, casino games are super fun to play because they can generate thrills and excitement in doses that few other activities can, not to mention supply potential profits. However, if you are new to games of chance, it is paramount that you understand that you cannot get so good at casino gambling that you will always leave a gaming floor with more money in your pocket than when you stepped foot on it. That is so because the products gambling operators offer feature a built-in advantage that favors than in the long term. Thus, over vast periods, all players face a mathematical disadvantage. However, due to the length of each gaming session, this advantage, better known as a house edge, may not be as pronounced when you are sitting at a brick-and-mortar venue testing your luck on casino-style games. Of course, nowadays, you can also use online review sources to play them.

Below, we rattle off four gaming products that all veteran players will tell you will supply the best odds of you attaining money rewards if you have good fortune on your side.

Video Poker

Video poker is likely the most underrated casino game of all. Titles in this genre get played on computerized consoles that are super similar to slot machines. The most popular ones are Jacks or Better, Joker’s Wild, Deuces Wild, and Double Bonus Poker. They first appeared in the late 1970s but got popularized in the 1980s thanks to SIRCOMA. SIRCOMA now operates under the brand – International Game Technology. The terrific thing about video poker machines is that you can use a strategy chart that details what moves to make in all possible situations. These games utilize gameplay based on five-card draw poker. Therefore, anyone with a decent grasp of poker’s hand ranking system should pick up how to play them quickly. Video poker is the only casino gambling product, where on specific games, in the right set of circumstances, the win probability can tilt in your favor.

Blackjack

Undeniably, blackjack is the number one choice for experienced gamblers. That is so because they can utilize strategy charts similar to those available for video poker. These help you lower blackjack’s house edge from 2% to 0.5%. If you learn how to count cards, you can face 50/50 odds or gain an advantage. However, that is exceptionally hard to do these days due to gaming establishments utilizing multiple decks and automatic shufflers. Still, even if you do not count cards, blackjack is a rare casino product where decision-making plays a massive role in in-game outcomes. For the uninformed, the goal of blackjack is to beat your dealer by getting a card hand that totals twenty-one or one that is closest to this number without going over it.

European Roulette

Roulette often gets portrayed as one of the more glamourous gambling games around. It is entirely chance-based. You pick a number or a set, a wheel spins a ball, and Lady Luck decides where it will land, determining if you are a winner or loser. One thing to pay attention to when it comes to playing roulette is what variation a venue offers. The two most established ones are European and American. The difference between these is that the latter has two green pockets, while the first only one. That is vital because if a ball lands on a green position, the provider wins all wagers. So, since the European variation has one green pocket, its house edge is 2.7%, compared to the 5.25% you would face if you opt to play American roulette.

Slots

Reel-spinners are the money-generating behemoths of the gambling sector. They rake in more than 70% of its revenues. The reason they appeal to virtually all gamblers is that they have elementary gameplay and provide enticing rewards. All you have to do when playing a slot is press spin. The game will need to form three or more matching symbols on a predetermined line to generate a prize. The house edge of titles in the slot genre varies substantially. So, it is essential that you pick ones that have a return-to-player percentage above 97.5%. There are a few such reel-spinners out there. The standard is 96%.

About the Author

Shelly Schiff has been working in the gambling industry since 2009, mainly on the digital side of things, employed by OnlineUnitedStatesCasinos.com. However, over her eleven-year career, Shelly has provided content for many other top interactive gaming websites. She knows all there is to know about slots and has in-depth knowledge of the most popular table games. Her golden retriever Garry occupies most of her leisure time. Though, when she can, she loves reading Jim Thompson-like crime novels.