The 5 Podcasts You Should Listen To

So, you’re bored at home with nothing to do? Even TV shows and movies are starting to get old? Well, do I have the fix for you…

I have expertly compiled a list of five podcasts, from comedy to true-crime to both, that will be sure to keep you entertained! Even if you think you’re not a podcast person, you will be after listening to these. Just keep reading for five amazing podcasts to pass the time while you’re stuck inside.

1. My Favorite Murder

This is one of the podcasts that got me into obsessively listening to people I’ve never met talk for hours. That sounds kind of creepy out of context, but you know what I mean. My Favorite Murder is a true-crime comedy podcast (it’s not what it sounds like, either) hosted by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark. Each week, Kilgariff and Hardstark manage to mix true-crime stories with mood-lightening commentary so you can actually listen to it before you fall asleep. Not only has this podcast kept me entertained on walks to class, but it also taught me how to be more aware of my surroundings and what to look out for. So, now I walk to class entertained yet cautious. Stream MFM and stay out of the forest, Murderinos!

2. Office Ladies

If you’re a fan of The Office like most normal people are, then Office Ladies is perfect for you. Jenna Fischer (Pam) and Angela Kinsey (Angela) post new episodes weekly where they give you all of the behind the scenes goodies of what went down while filming The Office. Every episode details one episode of The Office and what Fischer and Kinsey remember from filming it (including their diary entries from the time). Another reason to fangirl/fanboy over this podcast is the special guests, which include Rainn Wilson (Dwight) and Creed Bratton (Creed). Please do yourself a favor and listen to Office Ladies during your next rewatch of The Office.

3. Armchair Expert

Armchair Expert is hosted by actor, and Kristen Bell’s husband, Dax Shepard. Each episode, he interviews different celebrities and public figures along with his co-host Monica Padman. I started off listening to this podcast when Shepard interviewed the cast of his wife’s show The Good Place and kept listening because of his ability to easily talk to his guests and have a meaningful conversation on every episode. I feel like I see a new, real side of every guest Shepard has through their conversations with him. Armchair Expert’s impressive list of guests include Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Monica Lewinsky. Get streaming now!

4. Last Podcast On The Left

Last Podcast On The Left is actually one that’s still on my list to listen to (say that ten times fast), but I figured I’d include it because of its popularity. Also, they talk about it on My Favorite Murder from time to time, so it has to be good. Hosts Ben Kissel, Marcus Parks and Henry Zebrowski cover “all the horrors our world has to offer both imagined and real. From demons and slashers to cults and serial killers, The Last Podcast is guaranteed to satisfy your blood lust.” I don’t know about you but that sounds like the perfect creepy podcast, so I’m just assuming you’ll start listening as soon as you finish reading this list.

5. Views

Finally, we have Views with YouTubers David Dobrik and Jason Nash. I actually started listening to this podcast before I’d really watched the vlogs Dobrik and Nash are famous for. I have a weird love for podcasts, okay? Anyway, Views is a weekly podcast where Dobrik and Nash just talk about their crazy lives and give the behind the scenes of what goes into their vlogs. Honestly, this podcast is worth a listen to just because of the hilarious stories these two have to tell. They also have a bunch of guests from their famous friend group. Get streaming now if you want a quick escape from everything going on right now!

Happy streaming! All of these podcasts are available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts, among other streaming sites.