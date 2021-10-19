5 Game Changing Makeup Tips You Need To Try

As someone who isn’t the best at makeup, I’m always looking for the quickest and easiest ways to brighten up my face. Who says the pros should be the only ones with these hacks? Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a makeup newbie, everyone can benefit from some tips to help your makeup application easier.

Lip liner instead of lipstick

Having to continuously re-apply lipstick throughout the day can be exhausting. Consider using a lip liner instead! Lip pencils are fairly dry, meaning they tend to last a bit longer than typical lipstick. For this tip, being lining your lips like normal. Then turn the pencil on its side to continue filling in the rest of your lips. This tip helps to give the same look as normal lipstick without the hassle. If you wanted to combat dryness, apply a gloss or sheer lipstick on top of the liner.

White eyeliner is your best friend

While many people think of a standard black or brown eyeliner to be the basis of any makeup look, many overlook white. White eyeliner is great to brighten up your face. Sometimes with black or brown liner, it can make your eyes darker and make them appear smaller. With white eyeliner, it can give the opposite effect. By simply applying the white liner to your waterline, your eyes will pop, creating a doe-eyed look.

Give your face a facelift with blush

The placement of your blush is a lot more important than you think it is. Growing up, I was always taught to smile and apply blush to the apples of my cheeks. While this is great, I noticed the placement of the blush brought my face down and didn’t give me the look I wanted. Instead of applying the blush to just the apples of my cheeks, I began applying it “upwards”, closer to the tops of my cheekbones where a highlighter is applied and up to my temples. By bringing my blush upwards it gave my face a natural facelift with nothing more than blush.

Eye makeup before face makeup

Putting on eye makeup before face makeup can help create a much more clean routine. It’s the smart mess-free order. No worries about powder shadow fallout on your cheeks or under-eye liner smears that can “dirty” foundation, blush, or concealer and require a redo. Prepping lids with a primer or cream shadow first will keep eye makeup fresh and guarantee a smoother, more even application. By applying the eye makeup first, it prevents you from having to go back and fix the makeup you already applied. It’s a great time saver.

Makeup brush as a guide for brows

As useful as a makeup brush can be to apply makeup, it can also be used for more than just the application process itself. We all know how difficult it can be to do our brows. Making them look even can be extremely time-consuming and a hassle. A makeup brush can fix this problem by creating a guide to where to fill it in. First, lineup a brush vertically next to the end of your nostril, this should line up with the beginning of where your brow begins. Next, move the brush to a 45-degree angle, right above the pupil. This should line up to where the arch should be. To find where the end of your brow is, keep the brush by your nostril and line up the brush to the end of your eye. These three points will help you connect the dots and create the perfect shape for your brow and your face shape.