5 Halloween Costumes You Can Make From Your Closet

We’ve all been there. No matter how hard you try to plan in advance and have the highest intentions, Halloween costume shopping can be a bust. Regardless of the reason for the costume trouble, rest assured, this five last-minute will be your savior. Easily made from items you have in your closet, these costumes will be sure to turn heads.

Rosie the Riveter

A WWII culture icon and a feminist leader for many women, Rosie the Riveter is one of the easiest costumes to make last minute. All you need is a denim shirt and a red bandana to tie around your head. After that, choose the bottoms of your choice and tie your hair up, and you’re set.

Biker

Following the trend of powerful women, a biker costume is perfect. All you need is leather or black! Grab an all-black look and pair it with your favorite black combat boots. If you’re feeling a bit extra take some fake tattoos and put them on your body for an added pizazz. I suggest adding a dark smoky eye and eyeliner as well.

Britney Spears in “Baby One More Time”

Britney Spears has had multiple memorable outfits over the years, but “Baby One More Time” is one of the simplest to recreate. All you need is a plaid skirt, a white button-down, and a gray cardigan to layer on top. Throw in some of her iconic braided pigtails with fuzzy hair accessories and you’re good to go!

Alice in Wonderland

In order to transform yourself into Alice from this iconic classic, start with a light blue puff sleeve dress. If you don’t have an exact replica, don’t fret, any blue dress will work! Add a white bib apron on top with a pair of white flats and headband and you’ll instantly be transformed.

Carrie Bradshaw

Carrie’s look from the opening credits of Sex and the City is one of her most well-known looks. Luckily, it is also one of the easiest to recreate. All you need to create this look is a pink tank top paired with a white tulle skirt. Curl your hair and throw on your favorite heels and you can take on NYC too!