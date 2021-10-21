Over the past years, there have been lots of concerns around the usage of single-use packing materials. If you have been following up on the news, then you may know the impacts of plastic on our environment. Not only are the single-use packaging supplies polluting our land, the oceans too are affected. And for the longest time, there have not been any viable alternatives to this problem.

Luckily, year after year, advancements in technology in the packing industry are becoming even more innovative, tangible, and robust. For instance, vision 2030 will see edible boxes, milk jugs with sensors, and personalised wine bottles. So, you might just be able to order food and even eat the wrapping, too, while relaxing at home playing gry automaty.

These innovations propel new opportunities and ensure that the new materials promote sustainability, safety, enhance the shelf life of foods, encourage recycling, minimize food waste, and much more. With new packing materials comes plenty of opportunities. Take a look at some of the recent developments in packing materials below.

Paper Foam

Paper foam is an eco-friendly and biodegradable packaging alternative. It is made from cellulose fibre and industrial starch, e.g. tapioca and potatoes. This makes it more environmentally friendly and sustainable than the other traditional materials. Moreover, the paper foam can be easily customised into solid shapes or as required.

Favini Crush Paper

Favini crush paper is another eco-friendly packaging material made by replacing about 15% of tree pulp with the by-products of organic materials. The residues can include cherries, lavender, grapes, citrus fruits, almonds, hazelnuts, coffee, olives, and kiwi fruits. Moreover, Crush paper also contains 30% post-consumer recycled waste to ensure that it is as environmentally friendly as possible. Besides, the paper has the same benefits as your traditional packing materials.

Isaac Monte’s Leek Paper

As its name implies, Isaac Monte’s Leek Paper is made from leeks. Isaac Monte, the inventor of this paper, noticed that most organic products are often packed in materials that are not biodegradable. That is why he came up with leek paper to solve this. The paper is made from leek waste products, which can then be used to wrap the products. Also, the leek paper is 100% biodegradable.

Paptic Paper

Paptic paper is the next-generation biodegradable, recyclable, reusable, and bio-based packaging material. They are made from renewable materials and weigh less than 30% of paper. One can re-use it more than 10 times.

Synprodo’s BioFoam

This is the first foam-based packing material from organic sources. Synprodo’s BioFoam products mimic polystyrene foam in its appearance. However, it is made from vegetable materials. Besides, this packaging material is 100% biodegradable, but it can still be re-used several times. Its ability to be cut shapes makes it an ideal packing material.

Enkev’s Cocoform

Another recent packing material is Enkev’s Cocoform. It comprises 40% natural fibres and 60% coconut fibres. After that, the materials can be moulded into solid form then complex shapes. It can then be pressed to different thicknesses depending on the type of packaging material needed.