A white t-shirt is a staple to any good closet. Whether you love fashion and wear the latest trends, or just want to throw something on, a white t-shirt is perfect for anyone. The reason for this being the best closet staple is for its versatility. This t-shirt can be paired in countless ways, you’ll never be able to say you have nothing to wear next time you get dressed.

Tracksuit

You can give your athleisure outfit a glam twist with the help of an added clutch and matching high heels. Style it with a scoop neck white tee to emphasize your necklace and finish it off with statement earrings. This outfit is perfect for anyone who wants to be comfortable but still turns heads when you walk into a room.

Blazer and cutoffs

A T-shirt with shorts might read too casual depending on where you’re headed, but adding a blazer and two-toned heels definitely elevates the whole ensemble. By adding a blazer and shorts, this look goes from boring, to an added flare. The blazer brings in a professional element that wasn’t initially there, but by adding cutoffs and the white t-shirt underneath, the outfit becomes perfectly balanced.

Layered under a dress

The 90s slip dress saw a huge comeback in the past few seasons and it’s here to stay! For more coverage for daytime layer a lightweight shirt over the top and tie in a knot at the front. There’s also the option to layer the slip dress over the shirt. This is a great option if you’re looking to make an outfit more casual. This is also perfect if you want some more coverage from your look.

With a bustier

If you want to go for a more dramatic look, the bustier is perfect for you! Wearing a white tee with a lace bustier, straight-leg jeans, heels, and an evening bag, makes this look anything but boring. The bustier gives the plain shirt extra interest. Although this look may not be for everyone, this is great for the trendsetter who wants to stand out. With this, you’ll have the perfect sexy look.

Under a bold suit

Keep all the attention on your colorful suit by wearing a simple white tee underneath. To make it even more trendy, add a pair of thick-soled sneakers that will do the trick. Kitten heels would also look great for this look. By adding a t-shirt with a bold suit, it can complement the suit perfectly and not take away from the silhouette and pattern.