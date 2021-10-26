5 Easy Ways To Always Look Put Together

If you’re as busy as me, it’s easy to fall into the habit of not caring about your appearance. Why should you, right? You’re busy and have more important priorities than how you look. However, sometimes I feel more productive when I’m more confident in how I look. Now, you don’t have to worry about choosing between your work and your appearance. With these five tips, you can be a boss woman and look the part as well.

Lipstick

I don’t know about you, but I always feel a little bit better about life after putting on my favorite lipstick. And there’s a reason for that. Lipstick can wake your face up and give people something to focus on. This is great if you’re feeling “blah” everywhere else.

Statement Pieces Even if you don’t have the time to perfect your outfit, that’s okay! You can always fix it by adding on some jewels. You can throw on some sparkling earrings or a statement necklace. This can make you look and feel more put together. It can really complete any look that you put on and make it look like your outfit was more thought out than it was. Brows Details are key. You can look more put together with tamed brows, and you might feel better too simply by getting your brows done. Personally, when my brows are freshly shaped and perfect I always feel like the best version of myself. If you’re looking for a fun change and a bold brow, you can opt to get them tinted once a month to make them darker and more defined. Posture Posture really is everything when it comes to how you feel. This is your sign to stand up straight and put your shoulders back. This is not only better for your body in the long run but it is proven to give off an immediate impression of confidence. With correct posture, you can look like you have it all together just by the way your body is positioned. Shoes Similar to adding nice jewelry to an outfit, shoes are just as transformative. It’s okay if you don’t have time to put together the perfect outfit, as long as you throw some extra effort into your shoes. Put on shoes that make you feel confident. Shoes can represent how you step out into the world, so make sure you’re putting your best foot forward and feeling confidently in the right direction.