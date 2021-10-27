5 incredible skills that everyone thinks are impossible

We all know that mysterious person who seems to be able to do something no one else can. Maybe they pick up just about anything and juggle it like they’ve been doing it all their life. Or how about that friend or relative of yours who seems to be able to impersonate everyone they meet with effortless ease. How on earth do they manage it?

Well, the truth is they’ve spent a whole load of time practicing some vital skills without anyone there to see them at work. The only secret to their approach is how they managed to find someone who could teach them the subtle little tricks and changes that allowed them to be so much better than us mere mortals. Luckily for you, we’re about to give you a few pushes in the right direction so you can amaze them too…

Solve the Rubik’s cube in 60 seconds

We’ve all seen the videos on YouTube of those 8-year-old geniuses who seem to be able to use their minds in ways that the rest of us simply cannot explain. Were they born with a gift? Are they cheating? Or is it just pure magic? The answer is that what they’re really doing is following a process they’ve learned from the best and brightest. Granted, they’re doing it with real expertise and highly impressive speed, but it’s a process they’re following all the same.

Why does that matter? Because it means you can learn the same key steps they’re following, practice them enough, and then be able to solve the cube with your eyes closed. Becoming a speed cuber is all about mastering and memorizing the key steps to solve the cube so they become second nature. Work through each part of the solution until you have it committed to memory and then it’s just a question of warming up your fingers and putting in a little more practice. Your times will come crashing down before you know it!

Speaking a second language fluently

The key thing about languages is that the more you practice them, the better you’re going to be. No one is able to start speaking fluently on day one, so ignore anyone who claims they can. What you want to do instead is look for ways to practice your spoken language with a native speaker or a phrase app you can use when you’re on the go. That way you’ll be able to really get your mind thinking in your second language and start getting to grips with it.

Over time you’ll find you start growing in confidence and want to take things to the next level. Booking a weekend away to the country whose language you’re looking to master is a great way of focusing your efforts. It’ll give you a date to aim for and it’ll focus your attention on the task at hand. All you have to do now put in the effort, little and often, and you’ll be well on your way.

Beat the odds and appear effortlessly lucky

There’s no shortage of systems and tricks when it comes to the world of card games, but how many of them actually work outside of the movies? To really appear lucky, you have to figure out how to beat the system, but not so often that other people become suspicious of what you’re doing. The key is to understand the card counting strategies that help anyone master blackjack and then to put them into practice with your friends. Start off with small goals and short games, practice regularly, and before you know it you’ll appear like the luckiest person in the room whenever you want to.

Drawing like you’re a real-life artist

Putting pencil to paper is one of those things that looks effortlessly easy when you know how to do it, but that looks terrible when you’re a beginner. There’s no shame in not being great at drawing and there’s certainly a variety of ways you can get better at it. As with anything subtle and nuanced, the key is to get the basics right as soon as you can. Rather than trying to do something overly complicated, why not book yourself into a beginner’s life drawing class so you can start to explore shape, light and form? In just a couple of sessions your instructor will have you thinking about drawing in a completely different way. Before you know it people will be asking how you do it!

Giving a TED Talk for the whole world to hear

There’s nothing more likely to send the majority of us into a feeling of terror than the prospect of having to speak at length in front of a live audience. But then there’s those gifted few who seem to be able to step onto the stage, come alive and get the audience eating out of the palm of their hand from the moment they open their mouth. How do they do it? They practice by giving talks at local speaking clubs and they visualize themselves getting on stage and being well received. Now you know their secret, you can do exactly the same!

Final thoughts

All you have to do now is pick your favorite, get started and you’ll be one of those super talented people who leaves people asking how you do it. Enjoy!