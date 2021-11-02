5 Ways To Make Your Outfits Look More Expensive

As a college student myself, I don’t have a big disposable income. This can put a damper on things when I’m trying to achieve a luxurious look. However, you really don’t need a lot of money or a closet full of designer clothes to look expensive. The key is to be aware of what’s not working, and figure out how to change it. These simple fixes and tips will help your outfit go from cheap to chic in no time.

Wear the right undergarments

Believe it or not, the undergarments you wear are just as important as the clothes that you wear. This may seem confusing because nobody else can see it, but this isn’t always the case. In order to achieve an expensive look, just like anything else, you need to start with a good foundation. In order to do this, make sure to be measured to make sure that the bra you are wearing fits you properly. Invest in good seamless underwear, a t-shirt bra, and a strapless bra. These are undergarment essentials that every woman needs in her wardrobe. You can also invest in shape-wear to create a smooth look if that’s something you are trying to attain. Overall, it’s important to have these items, to ensure that everything is kept in place and creates seamless lines for your clothes to lay over top.

Make sure your clothes fit

Something that some people tend to overlook is how their clothes fit them. It can be difficult sometimes when you see someone wearing something and it doesn’t look the same on you, which is why it’s important to dress for your body type and make sure every piece is flattering to your body. It may seem like common sense, but try to avoid wearing pieces that are too big or too small. When clothes fit your body right, you’ll appear slimmer, taller, and much chicer. You can even invest in a tailor if need be so pieces will complement you. The most foolproof way to ensure your clothes fit is to try before you buy so you know that you’re getting the right size. Maintenance of clothes is also important. By staying on top of laundry and dry cleaning will not only keep clothes from looking baggy and unkempt but will also make them last longer.

Be yourself

A big tip is to infuse your outfit with some of your own accessories and your own style. Don’t just copy the store mannequins. While some clothes already come with accessories and add-ons, these can sometimes make an outfit look less sophisticated. Swap out these added free accessories for some of your own to elevate your look. By adding a personal touch, can make your outfit more intriguing and feel trendier and more “in style”.

Limit the logos

I’m sure you’ve noticed how many brands put a little logo on their clothes. Whether it’s small or large, many retailers do this as a form of marketing to get more people to buy their clothes. However, it also indicates the price of an outfit. Due to this, try to avoid logos and stick with understated pieces. Yes, there are classic luxury brands that have iconic symbols and logos, such as Louis Vuitton or Versace, but in general, it’s better to stick with logo-free pieces. Wearing a clear knock-off designer piece can look very cheap and tacky. It’s safest to go for an understated style with no logos and not too trendy. This can be a simple monochrome look. People have a much harder time deciphering expensive plain black pumps from cheap ones, rather than logos.

Pay attention to the details

The final tip is to pay attention to the details. Your hair, makeup, nail polish, the little things. Peeling polish can stand out like a sore thumb, even if you’ve nailed the rest of your look. If it looks like you take care of your nails, it’ll look like you put thought into your outfit too. The same goes for hair and makeup. You don’t need to be a pro, but simply looking well kept will do.