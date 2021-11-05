The Best Drugstore Makeup Dupes (2021)

I love makeup, and I’m sure if you’re reading this, you do too. It’s great, you can instantly feel more confident with a little concealer and a swipe of mascara. However, it can be so expensive. Some of the known “best” products can retail upwards of $80-$100. If you’re like me, aka a poor college student, you definitely do not have the disposable income for that. No need to fear, these drugstore makeup dupes are some of the best products you can use to achieve the same expensive look.

LO’real Infallible Full Wear Concealer

Similar to Tarte Shape Tape Concealer, this concealer is full coverage and a fraction of the price. The Tarte concealer is one of the most coveted products, but it’s $27. Don’t worry! Instead, go for LO’real’s $13 concealer which is the closest any company could get to Tarte’s best-seller. You get the same hydrating, full and radiant coverage for a fraction of the cost.

Maybelline Fit Me Loose Powder

The Maybelline Fit Me Loose Powder is a great dupe for the Laura Mercier Loose Powder. The beauty industry was taken by storm with Laura Mercier’s loose powder, but Maybelline dropped their makeup dupe and windows were shattered. Both are increasing in popularity, but what’s the difference? The price is radically different, Laura Mercier’s retails for a whopping $39, while the latter is only $8. Maybelline Fit Me Loose Powder is guaranteed to not compromise on quality and appearance.

Milani Baked Blush

Nars Orgasm Blush is one product that is very popular in the industry. Don’t get me wrong, blush is one of my favorite steps in my makeup routine. I think it can transform your look and make you look more alive. But, as a broke girl, I cannot justify spending $30 on blush. That’s why the Milani Baked Blush is the perfect option. Retailing for $8, it’ll become your favorite product in your makeup bag. Leaving you looking like a glowing goddess, this is a must-have.

Maybelline Superstay Foundation

If you’ve ever tried the Too Faced Foundation, I’m sure you understand how great quality it is. The full coverage is a lifesaver for when I’m trying to cover my dark circles and acne. The question remains though, is it worth the $40? For me, the answer is no. The Maybelline Superstay Foundation is a quarter of the price and still gives you the full coverage and glow that you’re looking for.

LO’real Lash Paradise Mascara

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara was the first high-end makeup product I ever bought. To be honest, it’s a great product. But not worth the $25 per tube. No mascara is that great. This is why the LO’real Lash Paradise Mascara is my new go-to product. For just $11, this mascara volumizes and lengthens your lashes. This mascara can do it all, and it’s a fraction of the price.