5 Hairstyles for Greasy Hair

We’ve all been there, either not being able to shower or using too much of a hair product. Whatever the reason, greasy hair is never fun. A lot of people who struggle with greasy hair on a regular basis can quickly grow frustrated and embarrassed over their appearance. If you ever deal with oily hair, either occasionally or on a regular basis, the tips, tricks, and styles below will help you solve this issue once and for all.
Messy Bun
A messy bun is a perfect hairstyle to turn to. Not only does this easy style give off-duty vibes, but it also masks any greasy roots that disappear. Simply gather all of your hair together and throw it up in a bun. The messier the better. Pull out pieces to frame your face and pull it to create more volume and added effect.
Sleek Bun
On the opposite side of the spectrum, embrace the grease! Not all hairstyles for greasy hair need to be messy! You can make the most out of your greasy hair and use your natural hair oils to create this sleek low bun. Brush or comb all your hair to the nape of your neck. Ensure there are no flyaways or loose ends, and tie it into a bun. Perfect for someone on the go, and makes you look put together at the same time.
Dutch Braids
Whether you call them boxer braids or french braids when it comes to hairstyles for oily hair, these pretty braids have got your back. Part your hair down the middle. Doing one side at a time, begin with a normal braid and incorporate more hair into the braid as you move down your head. Once you’ve finished, pull the braid apart for some added volume and grab a few pieces to frame your face. Voila, you have the perfect look.
Throw on a Hat
Hats are a greasy-haired girl’s best friend, as they disguise greasy roots at the top, and keep you looking stylish and cool! It’s a win-win situation. The best part, it can be any hat of your choosing, baseball hat, beanie, anything you’d like! It can add an extra element to any outfit and it’s perfect for someone who’s not the best at doing their hair.
Fishtail Braids
Similar to the dutch braids, fishtail braids are also a great option. Messy fishtail braids are super easy to create and give a chic and undone style to any look. All it is is braiding with two stands instead of one. For this look, you can either split your hair down the middle for pigtails or just do one braid. Either way, split the hair into two sections, and take a piece from one side and bring it to the other. Go back and forth so they interlock with each other and it will begin to create a braided effect.