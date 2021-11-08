5 Hairstyles for Greasy Hair

On the opposite side of the spectrum, embrace the grease! Not all hairstyles for greasy hair need to be messy! You can make the most out of your greasy hair and use your natural hair oils to create this sleek low bun. Brush or comb all your hair to the nape of your neck. Ensure there are no flyaways or loose ends, and tie it into a bun. Perfect for someone on the go, and makes you look put together at the same time.

Dutch Braids

Whether you call them boxer braids or french braids when it comes to hairstyles for oily hair, these pretty braids have got your back. Part your hair down the middle. Doing one side at a time, begin with a normal braid and incorporate more hair into the braid as you move down your head. Once you’ve finished, pull the braid apart for some added volume and grab a few pieces to frame your face. Voila, you have the perfect look.