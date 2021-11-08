We all know the dreadful feeling of when you go in the bathroom in the middle of the day and you see that the flawless makeup you applied in the morning has now creased and looks “cakey” on the skin. The mascara is smudged under your eyes and the oil has begun to protrude from your pores. It can feel so pointless putting on makeup when you feel like at this point you’d be better off without any at all. No need to fear, these five tips will ensure your makeup stays put all day.

Prep your skin

Like anything, the key to success is a good foundation. No, not the makeup foundation, but better yet, the base of your skin. No matter what measures you take to prolong the wear of your makeup, if your skin isn’t prepped properly with skincare, then your makeup won’t look smooth or last long. This is why it is so important to prep your skin by exfoliating and moisturizing your skin frequently. Use a face wash that helps lightly exfoliate without harming your skin. You want something that kills the oil, bacteria, and dead skin cells on the top layer of your skin. It can help a lot with texture. Exfoliate your skin at least two times a week to keep skin smooth so that your makeup lasts longer. Moisturizing is also key to keeping your complexion fresh all day. Try a moisturizer that is oil-free so that it absorbs quickly while giving adequate moisture to the skin.

Prime

Primers are great to ensure your makeup will stick to your freshly prepped skin. Not only does primer seal in your skincare, but it also creates a barrier that smoothens the surface of your skin for long-lasting wear. One of the best things about primer is that it can be tailored to specific skin types. It can help fill in pores and fine lines and to create a smooth surface for your foundation to go on more easily and last longer. To help, try to get an oil-free, water-based primer to prevent your makeup from moving around.

Oil-free

Like I mentioned previously, oil-based products make it more likely that makeup will slide out of place. This is why you should try to find water-based products, as this will help prevent slipping of makeup. If you have a dryer skin type, make sure you moisturize very well before using an oil-free foundation. This is because you want to ensure the makeup doesn’t settle into the lines, wrinkles, and pores in your face. Opt for one that is long-wearing and will smooth your complexion all day.

Layer

A big reason makeup tends to slide around (especially for oily skin types) is from the use of liquid and cream makeup. I know, it’s unfortunate, because we all love the natural glow it can give your face. However, they tend to slide off throughout the day, so to have your complexion products last, try finding lightweight powders that match the color of your liquid foundation and cream blushes. Also, when using liquid or cream products, try tapping the product into the skin to lock in your complexion products, keeping them from sliding off throughout the day. Also, keep a lightweight powder with you to lightly tap the product into areas that might appear shiny throughout the day. Overall, less really is more when you want your makeup to last all day.

Waterproof

Waterproof makeup doesn’t have to just be for the water. Waterproof formulas have been proven to last longer in general than normal products, as they are built and formulated to withstand outside elements. Waterproof mascaras and eyeliners can make sure your eyes stay smudge-free all day long. It’s not just mascara and eyeliner you can buy waterproof now. There are plenty of other products, such as foundation, lipstick, or concealer, that can be used as well.