There’s nothing worse than getting caught in the rain unprepared. Wet socks, unkempt hair, and drenched clothes are no way to spend your day. The problem is, rain is incredibly difficult to dress for. Spotty weather can bring changing temps. Therefore, one minute you’re shivering, the next you’re sweating. No thank you. These tips will help you combat this issue for a stress-free rainy day.

Sturdy fabrics in dark colors

Don’t let your top be the afterthought of your rainy day ensemble. A long-sleeved breathable tee or lightweight sweater makes a great base for your raincoat. You’ll make layering look so easy. By choosing dark colors it can disguise any water you may get on your clothes. Making sure you have durable fabrics ensures that they’re not see-through and keeps you warm.

Slim pants in a light and quick dry fabric