There’s nothing worse than getting caught in the rain unprepared. Wet socks, unkempt hair, and drenched clothes are no way to spend your day. The problem is, rain is incredibly difficult to dress for. Spotty weather can bring changing temps. Therefore, one minute you’re shivering, the next you’re sweating. No thank you. These tips will help you combat this issue for a stress-free rainy day.
Sturdy fabrics in dark colors
Don’t let your top be the afterthought of your rainy day ensemble. A long-sleeved breathable tee or lightweight sweater makes a great base for your raincoat. You’ll make layering look so easy. By choosing dark colors it can disguise any water you may get on your clothes. Making sure you have durable fabrics ensures that they’re not see-through and keeps you warm.
Slim pants in a light and quick dry fabric
When it’s wet and windy, your best bet is a pair of skinny trousers or leggings. They’ll hold their shape even if you’re drenched or caught in a gust of wind. They’ll also dry quickly, which means you won’t be sitting in soaked pants all day.
Water repellent long jacket
Ever been walking in the rain and your thighs get drenched? Your umbrella can’t cover everything, so try a jacket that offers more protection. I recommend a sturdy jacket that extends mid-thigh or to your knees like a classic trench. This will help prevent any annoying splashes from puddles, or awkward dampness on your legs.
Short and sleek rain boots
While tall boots you may think are great, they’re big, clunky, and uncomfortable. Traditional tall rain boots can often be stiff and bulky, which makes walking around in the rain that much worse. Rubber does not breathe well, so stick to boot styles that are short and sleek. They’ll protect you from stepping in puddles but won’t make your calves hot and sticky.
Less stress, more functionality
Accessories can be your best friend, especially on a rainy day. You can keep your hair dry with a warm and cozy beanie, swap your leather handbag for an all-weather crossbody, and, most importantly, invest in a sturdy umbrella. While it may seem obvious, being prepared with layers and accessories can be your saving grace.