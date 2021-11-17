Top 5 Fashion Magazines You Should Read

If you’re interested in working in the fashion industry, or are just interested in fashion in general, it’s important to stay updated on the latest trends and styles. Social media is great for this. However, in today’s digital age, magazines are often overlooked. Fashion magazines are essential in giving the best fashion advice and keeping connected to the industry. These are the top five best fashion magazines that you should subscribe to right now.

Harper’s Bazaar

Harper’s Bazaar has been in circulation for over 150 years. They remain one of the best fashion titles in the industry. Coming to you with a New York City flair, Harper’s bazaar gives you the latest from iconic designers and must-have advice from beauty experts. In this magazine, there is stunning photography, countless wardrobe suggestions, information on the latest industry events, and more.

Vogue

Take is from Madonna, Vogue is one of the most iconic women’s fashion publications. Vogue magazine has a unique and strong influence on what new fashion trends are emerging. they bring high fashion and culture together effortlessly. They provide profiles, advice, and news to their readers. You can find the perfect couture look for any event, get the latest inside scoop on entertainment, and snag a look from your favorite A-Lister.

Elle

Elle Magazine is great. They deliver a combination of the latest fashion trends and cover a lot of important women’s issues. They have inclusive and innovative content. For over the past 70 years, they have produced a magazine with colorful photos of an array of trending clothing, jewelry, and accessories. They provide coverage on health and entertainment news, politics, and advice on career and relationship issues, making Elle a must-read. Elle has a little bit of everything for anyone.

InStyle

InStyle has everything from keeping up with celebrities, to the latest fashion and beauty trends. They have it all. You can get up close and personal with your favorite celebrities with tours of their homes and fashion coverage. You can discover new recipes and decorating tips for your home. InStyle also offers inspiration for your wardrobe and makeup collection in the “What’s Now” and “The Look” sections. Here, editors handpick their favorite products.

Cosmopolitan

Like many assume, Cosmopolitan Magazine is the go-to magazine for the fun and outgoing woman. This lifestyle magazine displays some of the freshes styles and debuts the newest names in the fashion and beauty industry. They give advice for any formal or casual event. Each issue of Cosmopolitan includes a little bit of everything. From celebrity interviews, friendship and relationship advice, healthy eating, exercise, and hitting your personal goals.