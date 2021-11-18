How To Create The Perfect Winged Eyeliner

No matter how hard I try, I can never seem to get that perfect winged eyeliner look that everyone else can do. It’s the worst because we can all agree that nothing elevates your eye makeup game like a perfectly drawn winged eyeliner. It complements almost every kind of look. With winged liner being one of the hottest trends you cannot let your shaky hands and lack of proficiency keep you away from achieving this feat. By following these tips, you’ll be killing the winged eyeliner game in no time.

Angled Eyeliner Brush

This way is probably the easiest out of all the options, as it’s been specifically designed for winged eyeliner. As an added tip, you can wet the brush slightly for a cleaner result. First, dip the angled brush in your eyeliner pot and place it on the outer edge of your eye creating an angle with your temples. Place the same brush over the line you just drew in an inverted fashion to create the upper curve of your wing. Then simply fill in the blank space between the lines with your eyeliner brush and extend the liner to the inner corner as you normally do.

