How To Create The Perfect Winged Eyeliner

This technique definitely requires practice and a steady hand. However, with patience and practice, this is a foolproof way of getting the cat-eye look. First, take a pencil eyeliner and draw an extended line on the outer edge of your eyes making an angle with your eyebrows. Adjust the length according to your desired length of the wing. Now, place the pencil where this line ends and draw a line that flicks inward with a slight curve and extend the line to the inner corner of your eye. Next, fill up the gap until no skin peeps through from between the upper and the bottom line that forms your wing.

Tape

Believe it or not, scotch tape is capable of helping you to draw perfect winged eyeliners. Tried and tested by celebrity makeup artists, this method is a great way if you want an easy guide to follow. First, cut a piece of tape measuring about 2 cm and stick along the outer edge of your eyes at the angle you would want your eyeliner to be. Then, trace along the angled edge with your eyeliner to draw the wing using the outlines of the tape as guidance. You can then finish off the look by extending the line along your upper lash line.

Spoon

Another household item you can use to perfect your eyeliner is using the straight edge of the handle and the curve of the spoon. It can help to create a neat and precise look. To start, hold the handle of the spoon at the outer corner of your eye. Draw a straight line with your eyeliner following the line of the handle. Now, place the rounded portion of the spoon and cup your eyelids. Use the rounded edge to create the curvy tip of your wing. Then simply fill in the space between two lines with eyeliner and extend the liner onto your upper lash line like you normally do.

Business Card

Following the pattern of creating a guide, you can use something that’s just sitting in your purse. Take out a business card you no longer have any use of, and make it your winged eyeliner stencil. Take the card and draw a line roughly to match the size of your eyes and the way you want your wings to be, and then take a pair of scissors and cut out the pattern you have drawn. Then, just use the cut out as a stencil for your wings