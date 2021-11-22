Are lockdown restrictions leaving you uncertain about what to do?

Lockdown has made us change many aspects of our lives including how we spend our time. There are ways to maximize this extra time so that you can be productive while also enjoying what you do.

Make a priority list

You may be familiar with to-do lists, but might not be with priority lists. These lists are different because they centralize your focus on the most important tasks you need to get done. By prioritizing what you need to get done first, you effectively manage your time so that you can immediately start working on the task.

Exercise

Exercise is a great way to use your spare time. You don’t have to do a strenuous activity as you can just go on a brisk walk or light jog. It’s especially important to get your body moving if you spend hours sitting at a desk. Read about simple exercises you can do to stretch out your body and relieve tension here.

Visualize future aspirations

I’m a big advocator on staying focused on the present moment, but I also think it’s important to always have something to look forward to. Think about future goals you want to achieve, places you want to travel, etc. You can go on Pinterest and look at images relating to your aspirations to get you excited about them.

Learn something new

Whether it’s a language or skill, learn about something that interests you. If you’re interested in learning a new language, Duolingo is a great app to get started. Another option for studying a foreign language is through watching television shows or podcasts. By doing this, you’re understanding the context that the language is used while watching and/ or listening to your favorite content!

Get a hobby

Start doing an activity you enjoy without having any end goal. This will keep you solely focused on doing the activity rather than treating it as a means to accomplish something. There are numerous hobbies to cure boredom, such as reading, volunteering, and painting.

Read

Even if you’re not an avid reader, reading is a beneficial skill. You can learn so much from it, no matter if the book is fiction or nonfiction. It can give you a greater understanding of the world, open you up to different perspectives, and think deeply about the messages contained in them. Reading is one of the ways successful people spend their free time so try incorporating the activity into your daily life.

Spend time with friends and family

We can be so busy with our daily responsibilities that it can be difficult to spend quality time with our loved ones. Use the extra time you have to focus on enjoying their presence without any distractions.