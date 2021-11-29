Top 10 Gifts For The Fashion Lover (2021)

Every person who loves fashion knows the importance of crafting the perfect outfit. We oftentimes look to our favorite celebrities to strike inspiration. However, if you’re feeling a little underwhelmed by your closet, fear not, because the holiday season is alive and well. Whether you’re searching for gifts for your stylish friend or just looking for your own wardrobe, these gift options are perfect for anyone.

Gold Hoops

Gold hoops are essential for any fashion lover. They’re a perfect way to elevate a look. Throw on a pair of hoops with any basic outfit and it’s transformed from drab to fab in no time. Pair your hoops with other gold jewelry and you’ll be on your way to the title of “influencer” in no time.

New Kicks

A pair of sneakers is great for anyone. With multiple different styles and colors, there’s something for everyone. Specifically, New Balance is all the rage right now. So, if you know your friend’s style, I’d pick a pair up for them (and yourself) before they’re gone.

Sunglasses

Yes, I know, sunglasses for someone living in a cold climate, what’s the point? Well, I’d like to argue that sunglasses are great all year round. If you think about it, the sun doesn’t just disappear for months on end, it can still be bright out, especially reflecting off the snow. So, grab a pair of stylish sunnies for your friend that they can wear all year round.

Slippers

Slippers are a must-have. Slippers are a gift that you simply can’t go wrong with. They’re cozy and great for the holiday season. With a multitude of options to choose from, these are the perfect gift to give this holiday.

Pearls

Let your friend channel their inner Audrey Hepburn with their very own set of pearls. Understandably speaking, pearls can get a little pricey. However, if you’re looking to splurge or if you just really want pearls, this is perfect for your classy gal.

Hair Clip

Anyone with eyes knows that the 90’s hair clip trend is back. No matter where you look, there’s someone with their hair clipped up in a claw clip. Not only is this gift great to keep your friend looking trendy, but it’s also perfect for someone looking to reduce the amount of heat they use on their hair.

Perfume

Perfume is another item that you really can’t go wrong with for the holidays. While some are a little pricier than others, perfume is a great gift for someone who always wants to both look and smell their best. Sephora, Amazon, and Ulta are all great sites to check out for some perfume options.

Phone Case

Everyone has a cellphone. Well, most people anyway. A great gift and something often overlooked, is to get your friend a phone case. A good phone case is the kind of thing everyone wants, but no one feels like buying. Casetify’s options are protective and stylish, so they’re fashion girl-friendly.

Candles

Candles, similar to slippers and perfume, are a gift that you can’t go wrong with. Not only do they help freshen up a space, but they can make great decor. A double whammy.

Wallet

A new wallet is always welcome. You don’t necessarily have to break the bank for this though. A simple wallet for cards can be very useful, and a terrific gift for someone.