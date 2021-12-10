The Best Ways To Grow Your Hair

Everyone wants healthier, thicker, and stronger hair. How to grow hair seems to be one of the most difficult questions to answer in the beauty industry, as there is no right answer. From hair masks to supplements, many of us are willing to do or buy anything that will help us achieve healthier, thicker, or longer hair. The most annoying thing is when you waste your time on pills or products that won’t work for you. However, these tips and products are proven to encourage healthy hair in no time.

Eat Smarter

Great news for avocado lovers, it’s proven that a diet full of healthy fats is helpful for thick and healthy hair. While genetics determines a person’s hair texture, the foods that you eat play an essential role in how genes can get expressed. Get plenty of good-quality protein and fats. You can get these from olive oil, omega-3s, salmon, avocados, nuts, vegetables, and fruits to get all the key nutrients needed for growing stronger hair.

Use the Right Shampoo and Condition

It seems obvious, but different hair types require specific products that cater to their exact needs. Those with fine hair should look for volume-building shampoo and conditioners, to boost the appearance of thickness and add shine. For those with coarse hair, use products that tame frizz and moisturize. However, one shampoo and conditioner that works great for all hair types is the Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Shampoo & Conditioner. I can personally say that this product has made my hair the shiniest and softest it’s ever felt. This duo is enhanced with clinically proven plant actives and our proprietary Karmatin. This formula is the world’s first chemical-free keratin hair treatment product. Wild harvested marula oil, organic murumuru butter, and ximenia oil help to condition, hydrate, and fight damaging free radicals without imparting pore-blocking residue.

Don’t Over-Wash

While you may think that washing your hair every day is helpful, too much of a good thing can harm your hair. One of the number one mistakes people make is over-washing. Your hair’s natural oils are actually better for shine. To help distribute the natural oils you can gently brush your hair regularly. Shampoo your hair about 2-3 times a week and rinse away product buildup to maintain a healthy scalp.

Scalp Care

When it comes to hair growth, don’t negate your scalp. The scalp has a rich microbiome of bacteria and fungus necessary to keep the skin, and hair growth, healthy. When we don’t shampoo enough or use a harsh cleanser, it leads to skin problems that negatively affect hair growth. The skin has immunity functions and is our first line of defense against toxins and environment aggressors. When the scalp is compromised, the scalp cannot defend itself. Keep a healthy balance of moisture and natural oils is important on the scalp just as it is on your face. Vegamour has the perfect Scalp and Hair Serum to ensure your scalp and hair are their best. The GRO Scalp Detoxifying Serum sloughs through scalp buildup, impurities and dirt to help clear out pores. This scalp serum creates the perfect entryway to allow for the best-selling GRO Hair Serum’s clinically researched actives to gently yet effectively penetrate the scalp. Massaging your scalp is also great, as it helps to activate blood flow. Vegamour’s Revitalizing Scalp Massager features a series of bristles that stimulate the scalp and boost scalp health, providing both an exhilarating scalp massage and relaxing experience.

Choose Supplements

Taking hair supplements can make a big difference. Choose a vitamin which supports healthy hair growth. Vegamour’s GRO Biotin Gummies not only taste great, but have proven results. These gummies feature a proprietary combination of vitamins and minerals that help beautify strands, nourish the scalp and support healthy looking hair. These biotin hair gummies contain biotin and folic acid as well as vitamins B-5, 6 and 12 to help support your body’s production of keratin and collagen. Vitamins A, C and E work to neutralize follicle-damaging free radicals while zinc helps to promote and maintain scalp health. Eat one gummy a day to achieve fuller-looking, luxurious hair that shines and radiates in no time.

Fake It

When in doubt, you can always fake it until you make it. When creating the illusion of thicker hair, use something lightweight that will plump the hair at the root without weighing hair down. The GRO Hair Foam is one I love. This hair foam provides instant body and texture while deeply penetrating the scalp to support visibly thicker, fuller-looking hair. To finish off a look, use a thickening texture spray, like GRO Dry Shampoo, for even more added volume. This scalp balancing, volumizing, dry shampoo formula fuses the texturizing perks of a traditional dry shampoo with powerful, plant-based ingredients that work in tandem to support a healthy hair ecosystem.