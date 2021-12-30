As a product junkie, I know what it’s like to be on the hunt of something new especially when it comes to makeup. Even cult favorites that I happened to miss. Foundations are a must-have whether you’re an everyday foundation girl, occasional foundation type, or special events only type. We all have different skin types, colors, and textures, so it’s hard to track down a good foundation especially at the drugstore. Don’t worry though I’ve got you covered with 5 of the top foundations at the drug store that’s bound to fit your skin type needs.

5. L’oreal Infallible 24-hr Pro-Matte

This foundation that showed appeared a few years ago and became a beauty community favorite. Its completely matte, but not that flat matte that takes away the dimension from your face. This is great for oily/combination skin types. Once this foundation sets it…does…not…budge, so you have to work quickly. You don’t even have to set it with a powder, and it has minimal transfer. Some find this too drying so one tip is to add a drop or two of your favorite essential oils like coconut, or marula oil and mix it in. It retails for around $13, and there are 12 shades. You can purchase it at Ulta.

4. L’oreal Infallible Pro-Glow

Now I couldn’t add in the pro-matte without adding the pro-glow. This foundation is great for dry skin types, especially in the colder months. If you are an oil/combo girl I don’t think this foundation would be a good match for you because this is really a dewy foundation plus it transfers even if you set it with a powder. It retails for around $13 and they’re 12 shades same as the pro-matte. You can purchase it at Ulta.

3. Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless

If you remember the original Maybelline Fit Me you know that it was pretty much a disaster. Definitely not a favorite, and it had no lasting powder. But then the Fit Me Matte + Poreless surfaced, and changed the way we looked at the Maybelline Fit Me line. Even though it says matte. This foundation is good for all skin types. It’s not complete matte, but a bit dewy which can work with dry skin types as well. You definitely have to set it with a powder if you have oil/combo skin and it does transfer a bit. It retails for around $8 and they’re 40 shades now. You can purchase it at Ulta.

2. NYX Total Control Drop Foundation.

NYX isn’t really known for their foundation, but they are known for their lipsticks, and eyeshadow palettes. This foundation took a lot by surprise. Of Course like every foundation it was a hit or miss for some, but for most, it is a top favorite. This foundation gives a satin matte finish so your face won’t look flat, and it works for most if not all skin types. It retails for $14 and they’re 24 shades. You can purchase it at NYX.

1. Revlon ColorStay.

You probably knew this was coming. It had to be included because this drugstore foundation is not only a top cult favorite. Its still favorite among many beauty gurus. Revlon color stay. Once you apply this bad boy to your face it sets, and you can go about your day. It doesn’t transfer, it’s sweatproof, and you don’t have to worry about any touch-ups throughout the day. Plus theres a foundation for oil/combination skin or normal to dry skin. It retails for $13 and there are 22 shades. You can purchase it at Ulta.