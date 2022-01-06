Molly-Mae Hague Boyfriend 2022: Who Is Molly Mae Hague Dating Now?

Molly-Mae Hague is best known for being a runner-up on the fifth season of the reality tv show, Love Island in 2019. Quickly becoming a TV personality, which landed her a new job with popular e-tailor, Pretty Little Thing. Where she was named as their new Creative Director for the U.K. and EU. After participating in the dating reality tv show, Love Island, it’s a wonder how her love life faired before going on the show?

Rory Shooter

So sad this weekend is over 🙁 feeling v lucky xx @RoryShooter pic.twitter.com/lEwVq859Un — Molly-Mae (@mollymaehague) May 8, 2016

Rory Shooter and Molly-Mae Hague first met in 2013, at the age of 14, where they quickly became childhood sweethearts. The pair frequently shared posts on social media of their time together as a couple but unfortunately, after three years together, broke up in 2017. Shooter ultimately went on to study at a university in Nottingham, whilst Hague focused on her pageant and Instagram career.

James Maddison

It was rumored that Molly-Mae Hague and James Maddison started dating in 2019 before Hague went on to become a contestant on Love Island. James Maddison is a professional footballer who plays for Leicester City. When Hague went on to Love Island, she confessed that Maddison seemed to be very ‘superficial.’ Although, she also admitted Maddison is not the only footballer she’s been on a date with. Stating that she would often get DMs from other footballers and athletes. She claimed that her ‘worst date ever’ was with a footballer who played for a premier league team. Although she never confirmed if it was Maddison, it’s still safe to say their relationship very quickly fizzled out.

Nathan Dawe

It was alleged that Nathan Dawe and Molly-Mae Hague could have been dating up to one week before she entered Love Island, as they were spotted on a date. Although a source claimed that Hague and Dawe were still in touch with each other, a spokesperson for Hague stated that there was nothing to the date and that Hague was definitely single.

Tommy Fury

Finally, we get on to Tommy Fury, who Molly-Mae Hague is currently dating. Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague were both contestants on Love Island in 2019, which is where their whirlwind romance first started. After coupling up on the show, Hague and Fury continued to see each other after the show had ended and were the runner-up couple on Love Island. Fury and Hague have moved in together immediately after the show. Fury and Hague have now been dating each other for 3 years and have previously spoken about having children together. Although fans now speculate that the couple could be engaged due to an Instagram post where she is hiding her left hand. Tommy Fury was also spotted looking at rings in November and admitted in an Instagram Q&A asked by a fan that he could propose ‘Sooner than you think.’ It’s safe to say Hague and Fury are so far going strong and could be having a wedding very soon.