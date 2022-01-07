11 Celebrity Tributes To Sir Sidney Poitier

|

Sir Sidney Poitier, the first black actor to win an Oscar for ‘Best Actor’ in 1964, sadly passed away at the age of 94 on the morning of the 7th of January. 

His passing was confirmed by Fred Mitchell, Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Bahamas, where Poitier grew up. 

An inspiration in his field and one of the last surviving major stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood cinema. He is best known for his acting in Lilies of the Field, for which he won his Oscar. As well as other notable roles in Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner and In the Heat of the Night.

Many celebrities have been inspired by his work and pay tribute to him through social media. 

Jeffery Wright

Jeffery Wright, paid tribute to Poitier on Twitter, calling him a ‘landmark actor.’ 

Whoopi Goldberg 

Whoopi Goldberg also paid tribute to Poitier on Twitter. 

 

Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson 

Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson paid tribute to Poitier calling him ‘a great friend’ and are sending their prayers to his family. 

 

Tyler Perry 

Tyler Perry paid tribute to Poitier on Instagram, recalling their time together, especially a trip to South Africa with Poitier and Cicely, where Perry stated ‘I literally sat at their feet and listened to their wisdom and experiences. It was life-changing.’ 

 

Tina Knowles 

Tina Knowles also paid tribute to Poitier on Instagram, calling him a ‘Trailblazer for black leading men.’ 

 

Viola Davis

Viola Davis, paid tribute to Poitier on Twitter, describing how his work ‘radically shifted’ her life. 

 

Bernice King

Bernice King, CEO of Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, paid tribute to Poitier on Twitter. 

 

Debbie Allen 

Debbie Allen also paid tribute to Poitier on Twitter.  

 

Dionne Warwick 

Dionne Warwick, paid tribute to Poitier on Twitter, recalling a memory of their first meeting when she was a ‘little girl.’ 

 

Oprah Winfrey 

Oprah Winfrey, paid tribute to Poitier on Twitter, saying ‘For me, the greatest of the Great Trees has fallen.’ 

 

LeVar Burton

 

LeVar Burton, paid tribute to Poitier on Twitter, saying that he has ‘admired and emulated him my entire life.’ 

Top 5 Best Meditation Pillows
Top 5 Best Meditation Pillows
Read More:
News,TV & Film
  • 10614935101348454