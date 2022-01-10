Alex Turner Girlfriend 2022: Who is Alex Dating Now?

Alex Turner is the well-known Arctic Monkeys lead singer, was born in Sheffield, England on 6 January 1986. In 2002, when he was 15, Turner and some friends, Helders and Nicholson, decided to form a band, the now well-known Arctic Monkeys.

The indie-rock band has six albums, which include tracks written about past girlfriends Alex had during his life. In this article, we’ll show you more about his dating history and where did the inspiration from songs like Arabella and She’s Thunderstorms come from!

Lauren Bradwell

Back in 2001, while still in High School, Turner met Lauren Bradwell, one of his classmates. She first dated his bandmate, drummer Matt Helders, and then started dating Turner. Shortly after, she broke up with him to be with an older guy. This relationship inspired one of Arctic Monkeys’ first single, Bigger Boys and Stolen Sweethearts.

Johanna Bennett

Alex dated the British songwriter Johanna Bennett from 2005 to 2007. She co-wrote Fluorescent Adolescent with him; the song was written while the couple was playing crossword puzzles while on vacation.

Alexa Chung

In one of his most famous relationships, the singer dated British fashion designer Alexa Chung from July 2007 to 2011. He wrote She’s Thunderstorms and Suck it And See about her. Shortly after they broke up, a picture of a little love letter he wrote for Alexa went viral on Tumblr, where he says how his mouth hasn’t shut up about her ever since she kissed him.

The two remained friends after their breakup.

Arielle Vandenberg

From August 2011 to March 2014, Alex Turner dated American actress Arielle Vandenberg. She inspired the song, Arabella, from the famous Arctic Monkeys album.

Taylor Bagley

In his most recent relationship, Turner dated Taylor Bagley from 2015 to 2018.