11 Celebrity Reactions To Megan Fox And MGKs’ Engagement 

||

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly recently made waves after announcing they were engaged on the 12th of January. They posted a proposal video on Instagram to announce the news, after a year and a half of dating. 

Fox finished off her Instagram announcement by telling everyone they celebrated the engagement by drinking each other’s blood. 

Perez Hilton reacted to the statement by asking: “Did you REALLY drink each other’s blood????” 

Perez Hilton commenting on Megan Foxs' engagement

Source: Instagram

Many other celebrities sent the couple happy wishes on their engagement, here’s just some of the reactions listed below.

Drew Barrymore simply congratulated the couple on their engagement. 

Drew Barrymore commenting on Megan Foxs' engagement

Source: Instagram

Christine Quinn from the popular tv show, ‘Selling Sunset’ congratulated them saying: “QUEEN! I am so happy for you! Omg 

Christine Quinn commenting on Megan Foxs' engagement

Source: Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, also made an Instagram post showing off Foxs’ engagement ring. 

 

Newly-engaged Travis Barker also congratulated the couple: 

Travis Barker commenting on Machine Gun Kelly's engagement

Source: Instagram

Whilst his fiancee, Kourtney Kardashian just commented leaving some hearts. 

Her sister Kim Kardashian, also commented on the post.

Travis Barker commenting on Megan Foxs' engagement

Source: Instagram

Comedian Whitney Cummings chimed in with a joke: 

Whitney Cummings commenting on Machine Gun Kelly's engagement

Source: Instagram

Avril Lavigne commented with a congratulatory pun: 

Avril Lavigne commenting on Machine Gun Kelly's engagement

Source: Instagram

Along with many of the celebrities, the likes of Boohoo, Fashion Nova, Cosmopolitan and MTV also congratulated the couple on their engagement: 

MTV commenting on Megan Foxs' engagement

Source: Instagram

Boohoo commenting on Megan Foxs' engagement

Source: Instagram

Fashion Nova commenting on Megan Foxs' engagement

Source: Instagram

Cosmopolitan commenting on Megan Foxs' engagement

Source: Instagram

Congratulations to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly on their engagement! 

 

Alex Turner Girlfriend 2022: Who is Alex Dating Now?
Alex Turner Girlfriend 2022: Who is Alex Dating Now?
Read More:
Post Grad,Relationshipscelebrity engagement,megan fox
  • 10614935101348454