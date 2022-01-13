11 Celebrity Reactions To Megan Fox And MGKs’ Engagement 

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly recently made waves after announcing they were engaged on the 12th of January. They posted a proposal video on Instagram to announce the news, after a year and a half of dating.

Fox finished off her Instagram announcement by telling everyone they celebrated the engagement by drinking each other’s blood.

Perez Hilton reacted to the statement by asking: “Did you REALLY drink each other’s blood????”

Many other celebrities sent the couple happy wishes on their engagement, here’s just some of the reactions listed below.

Drew Barrymore simply congratulated the couple on their engagement.

Christine Quinn from the popular tv show, ‘Selling Sunset’ congratulated them saying: “QUEEN! I am so happy for you! Omg

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, also made an Instagram post showing off Foxs’ engagement ring.

Newly-engaged Travis Barker also congratulated the couple:

Whilst his fiancee, Kourtney Kardashian just commented leaving some hearts.

Her sister Kim Kardashian, also commented on the post.

Comedian Whitney Cummings chimed in with a joke:

Avril Lavigne commented with a congratulatory pun:

Along with many of the celebrities, the likes of Boohoo, Fashion Nova, Cosmopolitan and MTV also congratulated the couple on their engagement:

Congratulations to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly on their engagement!