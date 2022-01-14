January 14th is National Dress Up Your Pet Day, the unofficial holiday was founded by Celebrity Pet Lifestyle Expert and Animal Behaviorist, Colleen Paige in 2009. So we decided to scour the internet to find some adorable pictures of the best dressed Instagram pets.

Number 5: Lionel the Hog

At number five we have Lionel the Hog. Lionel is a hedgehog who currently has a following of over 150,000 fans. His owner Anna Mathias got Lionel in 2015 and soon became viral after a Buzzfeed did an article about him. Lionel is often found posing with small props on Instagram and is occasionally dressed up in hats and other accessories.

Number 4: Ethel the Glamour Tort

At number four we have Ethel the Glamour Tort, Ethel is an African Spurred Tortoise otherwise known as a Sulcata tortoise. Ethel currently has a following of over 72,000 fans. Her owners, Kacey Kuchinski, and Daniel Rodriguez got her in 2016 as a hatchling. Ethel is now 4 years old and is often found wearing matching outfits with her owners.

Number 3: Tuna

At number three we have Tuna, (@tunameltsmyheart) who is a 10-year-old Chiweenie who has an exaggerated overbite and recessed jaw. Tuna currently has a following of around 2,000,000 fans. His owner, Courtney Dasher, adopted him in 2010 from a Farmers Market in LA. At the end of 2012, Tuna soon went viral after Dasher posted a picture of him on Instagram. Tuna is often seen dressed up on Instagram and is an ambassador for animal rescue, after being a rescue himself.

Number 2: Hamlet the Piggy

At number two we have Hamlet the Piggy, Hamlet currently has a following of over 330,000 fans. Her owner, Melanie Gomez, was given her when Gomez started experiencing an increase in breakthrough seizures. Hamlet is often seen on Instagram in eccentric clothes, as well as assisting her owner Gomez as a therapy pig.

Number 1: Doug the Pug

At number one we have Doug the Pug, some say Doug is the king of pop culture for dressing up like famous celebrities and characters from films and tv shows. Doug currently has a following of over 3,000,000 fans. His owner Leslie Mosier, brought Doug home in 2012, since then Mosier married Rob Chianelli and Doug now has two loving owners. Doug has met many different celebrities, received two people’s choice awards, and starred in a film. Doug has now set up the Doug the Pug Foundation, where he helps bring joy and support to children battling cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.