Top 5 Best Feel-Good Animated Movies National Popcorn Day

January 19th is National Popcorn Day and there has been a lot of speculation over the date of it and how the national day started, from the super bowl to magazines. But eventually, a new paper stated it was on the 19th January in 2003 and it has stuck ever since.

And we can’t think of a better way to commemorate it, by watching these 5 feel-good animated films with some popcorn.

5: Despicable Me (2010)

At number five, we have Despicable Me, which was produced by Illumination and distributed by Universal Studios in 2010. Despicable Me quickly turned into a massive franchise after many people fell in love with the minions, who now have their own stand-alone film, with another one being released later in 2022.

4: Shrek (2001)

At number four, we have Shrek, which was produced by Dreamworks in 2001. It also quickly became one of the most popular animated film franchises, for that reason it had to be included on our list. It won the first-ever Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Shrek has essentially become a part of pop culture, through memes and is continued to be enjoyed by families.

Number 3: Up (2009)

At number three, we have Up, which was produced by Walt Disney’s Pixar in 2009. Up gave us one of the saddest romantic stories ever, whilst showing us how it’s never too late to move on and achieve your dreams.

2: WALL-E (2008)

At number two, we have WALL-E, which was also produced by Walt Disney’s Pixar in 2008. WALL-E covers all the aspects you need in a feel-good movie, we follow the last robot left behind on Earth tasked to clean it up until he meets Eva. WALL-E and Eva’s romance definitely makes you feel good, as it’s so cute and it also gives us hope and teaches us to be aware and try and look after the environment.

1: Coco (2017)

At number one, we have Coco, which was also produced by Walt Disney’s Pixar in 2017. Coco is such a feel-good movie, although there are sad moments, it shows us the importance of learning about our familys’ cultures and traditions. However, it also teaches us the importance of family and accepting each other’s dreams and ambitions no matter what. Coco won two Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song (BOS). It also won a BAFTA, Golden Globe, Critic’s Choice, and an Annie Award for Best Animated Film. The songs also display all of the emotions you need in a film, Un Poco Loco is such an uplifting song and then you get the contrast of ‘Remember Me’ (BOS) at the end and is one of those films that makes you feel loved just by watching it.

