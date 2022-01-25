Responsible sports betting: tips for college athletes 

As a college athlete, it is not unfamiliar news that maintaining eligibility is of vital importance. There are millions of dollars at stake in collegiate athletics so it is no surprise that sports betting scandals are more common than we might think. With that being said, just because sports betting is illegal in most states, does not mean that you have to avoid it altogether. By following a few simple tips one can safely and responsibly participate in sports betting without risking your eligibility. Keep reading to learn more about how to place bets legally and securely to ensure that your favorite team always has the best chance of winning.

Don’t bet more than you can afford to lose

Most college students work on a budget because money is not something that is accessed in abundance by most college-goers. You must remember this when sports betting because it is very easy to get carried away and spend more money than you intended to. Before gambling, you must create a budget and stick to it. You must calculate how much you can afford to lose and then not exceed that. You also need to know when to quit while you’re ahead. And most of all, you need to make smart bets. One way to do this is to use a handicapping service – for example, Kyle Covers Spreads can be very helpful when deciding on your bet. That, plus keeping track of how much money you spend on sports betting is a sure way to succeed.

Don’t let gambling affect your performance or schoolwork

The most important thing as a college student should be your schoolwork. You might be an athlete and a sports betting enthusiast however, schoolwork comes first. With that being said, you want to avoid a situation where sports betting starts affecting your schoolwork. The thrill of gambling, especially when you start winning can be exciting, and it is easy to become consumed by this activity to the point where your responsibilities become neglected. Gambling addiction is also a very real threat and cannot be ignored. You can enjoy sports betting but ensure that your schoolwork is not neglected. You can do this by scheduling your time and ensuring that schoolwork is done first before you start betting. You should also set a time limit on how long you will spend gambling.

Avoid placing bets with illegal bookmakers

A bookmaker, also known as a bookie, is a person who facilitates gambling, mainly in the sporting realm. A bookmaker is responsible for setting odds, accepting bets, placing bets as well as paying out any winnings on behalf of other people. The main goal of bookmakers is to create and maintain balance in the books by adjusting odds whenever possible to ensure that an even amount of people betting on a win or loss is maintained. This is a legitimate occupation however, it can still be illegal to place bets through a bookmaker. An illegal bookmaker is someone who will take bets from someone without official authority and this is what you must avoid. Illegal bookers can face felony charges and time behind bars so you don’t want to get involved in this.

Don’t bet on games you’re not interested in or know too much about

It is a rule of thumb that when you gamble, you should generally just stick to the games you are familiar with and good at unless you are playing luck-based games. The reason for this is because if you play what you know and are good at, your odds of winning increases versus playing a game you are completely unfamiliar with that could more often than not result in a loss on your end. You will have a lot more fun and feel more confident if you bet with knowledge of the sport. You can also do additional research before betting which can include analyzing team/player data as well as the history of a certain team/player. Ultimately you cannot go wrong if you choose a game you are most familiar with.

Sports betting is rapidly growing in popularity, even amongst college students surprisingly. If you are a student who is interested in sports betting, remember to not get carried away to the point where your schoolwork becomes affected. You also need to avoid illegal bookmakers and don’t spend more than you can lose.