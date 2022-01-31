Top 5 Movies You Must See If You Love Fashion

Especially when you are starting to research fashion, movies can be really helpful. So I made a list of the ones that helped me pave the way into this world. In this list, there will be movies and documentaries, because as you will see, each one has a different style and approach, and it is important to get to know them.

The September Issue (2009)

The first one of this list is one of my favorites. It is about how Vogue works around the September Issue of the magazine, which is the most important one of the year.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

This one is a classic. With the same vibe as The September Issue, is a must watch.

Martin Margiela: In his Own Words (2019)

This documentary tells the untold and intimate story of the enigmatic and singular fashion house Maison Martin Margiela.

Phantom Thread (2017)

The 2017 Best Costume Design Oscar Winner, this movie Set in 1950s London, Reynolds Woodcock is a renowned dressmaker whose fastidious life is disrupted by a young, strong-willed woman, Alma, who becomes his muse and lover.

Alexander McQueen (2018)

This documentary is about the life and career of fashion designer Lee Alexander McQueen: from his start as a tailor to launching and overseeing his eponymous line and his untimely death.