Top 5 Fun Things You Can Do For Your Winter Birthday

Some say winter birthdays are the worst, it’s cold, you have no money because of Christmas, and on top of that, there aren’t as many options. However, there are some unique ways you can celebrate your winter birthday.

Option 1: Ice Skating

Ice Skating is a great way to celebrate your winter birthday, there are many beautiful ice skating rinks that are open for winter. The Rockefeller Centre is a magical place to skate, especially once the Christmas tree gets put up. Once Christmas starts, ice skating is often a great way to celebrate a birthday whilst looking at all the Christmas markets, lights, whilst vendors serve hot beverages.

Option 2: Ice Bar

Embrace your winter birthday by going to a chilly ice bar. Ice Bars are a new kind of bar experience, that displays art and statues completely made out of ice. The bar and drink glasses are also often made out of ice. It makes for a brill…iant time to take fun pictures and have a new experience.

Option 3: Indoor Fort

Build or hire out an indoor fort at home, add some glittering fairy lights and some pillows, blankets, and pj’s and you’ve got a great way to celebrate in the warmth and comfort of your own home. This is a great way to celebrate your birthday if you’re looking for a chill day in, it also doesn’t break the bank. Add in some food that you can cook or order in, some snacks, and watch all your favorite films in your fort.

Option 4: Restaurant

There’s nothing wrong with keeping it simple to celebrate your birthday, a meal out at a restaurant can never go wrong. Try that restaurant you’ve always wanted to try or find a new food you’ve been wanting to taste. There are also many restaurants that offer up new experiences or have unique decors, such as the Hard Rock Cafe, La Caverna, or even Ellens Stardust Diner.

Option 5: Go on Holiday

If you’re looking for a more adventurous birthday and don’t mind breaking the bank a bit, there is always the option to go on holiday. Instead of embracing your winter birthday, you could celebrate by going somewhere a bit warmer, it could be a different state or country. Or you can go the opposite way and go somewhere for the purpose of celebrating a true winter birthday in style, like going skiing.

However, you choose to celebrate, it’s important to make sure you’re having a great time. There’s always something for everyone, regardless of the weather or the price.