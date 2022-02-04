Top 3 Newest Romance Movies For Valentines Day

February 14th is Valentine’s day, the day of celebrating love and affection. Whether you enjoy Valentine’s or even celebrate it, there’s no better excuse than going to the movies, picking up a tub of ice cream, and watching a good romance movie.

3: Redeeming Love (2022)

At number three, we have Redeeming Love, which was released on the 21st of January. Redeeming Love is a historical romance drama based on Francine Rivers novel of the same name. It is set in 1850s California, revolving around Angel (Abigal Cowen), a girl who was sold into prostitution as a child, and her struggles until she meets (love interest) Michael Hosea (Tom Lewis). Some movie theatres are still having showings of Redeeming Love if you want to watch it now.

2: I Want You Back (2022)

At number two, we have I Want You Back, which will be released on Amazon Prime on the 11th of February. I Want You Back is a romantic comedy film about two people, Emma (Jenny Slate) and Peter (Charlie Day) who both meet each other after getting dumped on the same weekend. Eventually, their despair of being dumped turns into a mission of breaking up their ex-partners’ new happy relationships.

1: Marry Me (2022)

YouTube @Universal Pictures

At number one, we have Marry Me, which will also be released to movie theatres on the 11th of February. Marry Me is a romance film starring Jennifer Lopez, who plays Kat Valdez, a pop star who is about to get married on stage in front of a stadium of her fans. But before the ceremony begins, Kat finds out that her husband-to-be has been having an affair. She goes on stage only to look out and see Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) in the audience and decides to marry him then and there.

Now, all that’s left to decide is what snacks go best with these movies?