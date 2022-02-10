The Rise of Archive Fashion On Social Media

Recently, while scrolling through Tik Tok, I came across the term “Archive Fashion”. And, if you also love fashion and scrolling through social media, you might have heard about it as well. As it get “trendier” on platforms like Instagram and Tik Tok, it is important to understand and get to know more about this fashion movement. So, what is Archive Fashion and what could it bring to the future of fashion?

Archive fashion is a more refined type of second-hand luxury shopping. You don’t just choose a random piece of clothing, you choose its history. It is made of clothes from Haute Couture of fashion houses known for its Avant-Gard style, like Rick Owens, Maison Margiela, or Helmut Lang. Usually, these pieces are from previous collections, pieces that hold historical value. A very well-known celebrity that loves archive fashion is Kanye West, often seen wearing vintage Raf Simons. There are also sorts of types of archives; men’s wear, Japanese fashion, etc.

But what could be the consequences of this practice? It could lead to a very prospective future in fashion. With the rise of sustainability on social media, creators on platforms like Instagram and Tik Tok started bringing back these pieces and building their archives. Since the pieces are rare and, most of the time, really expensive, it could lead to a slower way of consuming clothes. And, although is a very expensive hobby, it is about self-expression.