Why An Italian Investor Visa Is Ideal For Budding Professionals

Budding professionals with immigration dreams right after college have a long way to go. But finding the right destination to fulfill your dreams can make the journey easy. Italy is an excellent destination for young professionals who want a quick start to a career abroad. It has immense career opportunities and offers easy immigration with an investor visa, provided you can afford one. If you want to try your luck with an Italian investor visa, you can read everything about it and get started. Here are some reasons it is ideal for young people with global career aspirations.

Hassle-free eligibility requirements

Unlike other immigration routes, an investor visa can get you into Italy without hassles about eligibility. Anyone over 18 can apply, and you only need to prove a good state of health and a clean criminal record. Everything boils down to your financial resources, as buying a golden visa is all about investment. If you can afford it, buying is a breeze. Here are the investment options you can consider-

€250,000 in an innovative startup

€500,000 in an existing Italian company

€1 million as a donation in a public welfare project

€2 million worth of government bonds

You can pick the option that fits into your budget and go ahead with your dreams.

Fast and easy process

When out of college, you will want to start a career sooner than later. But it is easier said than done when you have immigration goals. However, the Italian investor visa lets you start right away. The process is fast and easy, and you can expect to land in Italy within a few months. You have to start by getting a nulla osta (certificate of no objection) to validate your investment capabilities with proof of funds. The process takes only a month to complete, and you can apply for your investor visa right away. You can do it at your local consulate itself. The best part is that you have to invest funds only after landing in Italy.

Long-term prospects

An Italian investor visa opens the opportunity to start a career in Italy, consolidate it, and stay in the country for the long haul. If you have a second passport in mind, this route sets you up for one. You get a two-year residence permit on entering Italy with an investor visa. It can be renewed subsequently for another three years. Completing five years in the country makes you eligible for permanent residence and ten years gets you citizenship by naturalization. During this period, you can avail yourself of all the benefits of Italian residency. You can work in Italy and travel freely in the EU to expand your career opportunities as well.

An Italian investor visa can serve as the launchpad for your international career. You can connect with an immigration expert and start with the process right after college. Having professional assistance gives you an advantage now and enables you to navigate your citizenship journey in the long run.

Author Bio:

Sophia Walker is a travel enthusiast and loves to explore new things and new places. She is working as a Freelancer in Submitcore for past 4 years. She has completed her education on Master’s of Business Admistration.