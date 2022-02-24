With Valentines Day coming up, many couples try and go all out to show that they love and care about each other. However, many neglect to appreciate their partners throughout the rest of the year, which can make their partner feel unnoticed. So, here are some ways you can show your love and affection year-round.

Tip 1: Little Things

Don’t forget to show your love in the little ways and appreciate the little things that your partner does on an everyday basis. Little things you can do to show your love might be cooking or ordering food when you know your partner is struggling with work or other household chores that day. Or simply by sitting down and listening to them when they’re upset or if they’ve had a good day. These little things go a long way and never forget to appreciate the little things when you notice them.

Tip 2: Attention

In the beginning, many couples try and pay attention and spend time with each other as much as possible but the longer it goes on, the less attention you pay, which is normal. But, sometimes it can get to a point where it can become a bad habit of sticking to a routine and failing to show each other attention. Make an effort to have a date night, at least once a week, it doesn’t have to be expensive, it could even be a game night at home, this both gives you the attention you need. Whether it gives you a chance to talk more or even gives you time to be intimate.

Tip 3: Appreciation

When you first start dating, you always remember to make sure the other one feels loved, whether it be through compliments or gifts but many forget once the relationship has been going on for a while. Giving your partner a genuine compliment every once in a while makes all the difference, it shows you appreciate them and it means the world coming from the one they love.

Tip 4: Learn Their Love Language

There is a theory that there are 5 love languages, acts of service, receiving gifts, quality time, word of affirmation, and physical touch, everyone responds better to one of them than the rest. You can do a test to see what you and your partners’ love languages are, which will better show you how to appreciate your loved one.

Style 5: Support

Support is important in a relationship, without your partner’s support it puts strain and pressure on the relationship. Support doesn’t always mean offering a solution, sometimes it means just sitting down and listening to your partner. As well as giving your partner support, don’t forget to show them that you believe in them, whether it be work or emotional.