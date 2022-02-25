Throughout the week from the 7th February to the 14th, is National Marriage Week, it was introduced by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) in 2010, as a way ‘to ​​focus on building a culture of life and love that begins with supporting and promoting marriage and family. World Marriage Day is also celebrated on the 13th of February, just in time for Valentines’ Day on the 14th. Whether you are newlyweds or have been married a while, there’s no better way to celebrate marriage and family life than going on a fun-filled romantic trip together.

Destination 5: Safari in Kenya

If you’re more of an adventurous couple, how about considering a holiday to Kenya to take part in an exotic safari tour? This destination is perfect for couples looking for something a bit different and any couples who love animals and want to see them in their natural habitats. When you book, there are many luxury tents you can stay in, that feature all the comforts of modern life, as well as spectacular nature views of the wildlife or even star-gazing.

Destination 4: DisneyWorld Orlando & Southern Florida

What better way to start off your holiday with a bit of magic, than by visiting DisneyWorld in Orlando. It’s a great way to start off with a little bit of fun, adventure and some romance with their beautiful light and fireworks shows. Then you can head down through Southern Florida on a fun-filled road trip, full of spontaneity. From the metropolitan feel of Miami to beautiful sandy beaches of the Florida Keys, you can experience a bit of everything.

Destination 3: Churchill, Canada

For couples who are looking for more of a cozy holiday destination with a nature feel then look no further than Churchill in Canada. With the help of Churchill Wild you can enjoy a stay in one of their luxury lodges that boasts a homely, cabin feel. It is a fenced-in compound, where you are able to enjoy seeing the wildlife outside your window and are even brought multi-course Tundra inspired meals. Then you can take a tour in specialised Tundra vehicles to go and see Polar Bears, Seals, Beluga Whales and even Wolves.

Destination 2: Maldives

The Maldives features stunning tropical views, with beautiful clear water and sandy beaches. There you can enjoy world class scuba diving, where you will experience the best marine life has to offer. You can also enjoy other water-based sports, such as surfing and parasailing, you can even enjoy cruises to go Dolphin spotting. You can stay at several different resorts but for the best experience possible, you can stay in a water bungalow right in the midst of it all. You can even get one with a glass floor feature for so you can see different types of marine life swimming right underneath your feet.

Destination 1: Fiji

Fiji is one of the top classic exotic destinations for couples, it also boasts beautiful waters and sandy beaches, with many five-star resorts on the island. Fiji also boats many different water activities, such as snorkelling, diving and kayaking. Embrace nature by going on an exotic hiking tour through national parks or even zipline through the trees. There are several resorts you can stay at in Fiji but one of the best places to stay in is a bure, they are luxury huts that have ocean views or you can even stay in one over the water.

These holiday destinations are perfect for couples to enjoy each others company, regardless of national marriage week. However you decide to celebrate, whether it’s by booking a couples holiday or just by sitting at home together and having a meal, it’s important to embrace and celebrate your love.