Using CBD for the first time: What You Need to Know

Have you thought about using CBD for the first time to help with something like pain or anxiety but don’t know what to expect from it? Do you want to know more about CBD and what it has to offer?

Over the last few years, the cannabis industry has seen a boom in its growth, and this has brought to light a lot of information about the various components within cannabis, including CBD. CBD is a cannabinoid that is found within the cannabis plant and is responsible for the relaxed and calm effect that you feel.

THC is yet another cannabinoid that is found in cannabis, but it is rather what gets you high. As a first-time CBD user, there are a few things you should know and a few things to keep in mind to have the best experience possible. Here is what you should know as a first-time CBD user.

You Can Consume It in Many Different Ways

When it comes to CBD as a beginner it is important to note that you are not restricted to edibles or beverages which are the most common consumption methods but there are also many other ones that you can try out including tinctures, vaporizers, dab rigs, or even topical application products, and pills or capsules. If you prefer dry CBD flowers, you can opt for one of Grasscity’s bongs, which is also a great way to experience CBD’s benefits. Different consumption methods have something different to offer the consumers whether they want something long-lasting or fast-acting. Choosing a consumption method is dependent on the results that you want.

It Won’t Get You High

As a first-timer when it comes to CBD there are many things that people are unaware of, and that people don’t know which can be incredibly helpful. most people are under the impression that since CBD comes from the cannabis plant and is a cannabinoid within the cannabis flower, it will get you high if you consume it however this is simply not the case.

While cannabis as a whole can get you high and other cannabinoid’s within the plant such as THC can also get you high, CBD alone will not give you the sense of euphoria and will not offer you the same effects. CBD is nonpsychoactive, and this means that it is great for those who want to consume it and get all of the benefits of it without getting high or without it hindering their day-to-day function.

While CBD and THC work best when they are working in conjunction with each other CBD is still incredibly effective on its own and is a great way to get the benefits without getting high

There is Full Spectrum CBD

When it comes to CBD many people consider it to be just a product on its own with nothing else in it. However you can also get CBD that is called full-spectrum CBD and essentially what this is, is a CD product that contains multiple extracts from the cannabis plant including terpenes, oils, and even THC.

Full-spectrum CBD can offer a different sensation than just CBD alone even with the small amounts of THC that are considered to be trace amounts. Although these trace amounts of THC in full-spectrum CBD will not get you high it still offers a different effect.

Limit Your Dosage

As a beginner, you may think that since CBD cannot get you high then there is no limit, and you can take as much as you want without having any consequences. However, this is not the case. You can consume quite a large portion of CBD without having any negative consequences but there is a limit, and you need to keep this in mind

The daily recommended dosage for CBD is 20 milligrams and this is for people who regularly consume it, and know-how their bodies deal with it. Typically, any more than this can make you feel incredibly drowsy and even very nauseous.

As a beginner, you want to start low and slow and see what works for you and how much you can take before you start feeling any of the negative side effects