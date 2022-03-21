Top 5 Forgotten Disney & Nickelodeon TV Shows

There’s been a huge buzz around old Disney and Nickelodeon shows lately thanks to Disney + and Netflix, and I’m all for it. However, what I really want to talk about is the forgotten shows of the past. There are a bunch of older TV shows that I sometimes think I dreamt up because of how criminally underrated they are. Here are the (un)official top five Disney and Nick TV shows that deserve more recognition.

1. House of Anubis (2011-2013)

House of Anubis was basically my Pretty Little Liars when I was 11. The show follows American student Nina (Nathalia Ramos) as she goes to a British boarding school and has to solve the mystery of a missing student. Of course, it wouldn’t be a teen drama without love triangles and mean girls, so there’s plenty of that too. There’s also a guy named Victor who won’t go anywhere without his stuffed crow, Corbierre — it’s seriously its own subplot. ‎

2. Phil of the Future (2004-2006)

Phil of the Future was one of my favorites as a kid, and I definitely considered it a Disney Channel staple. The series is all about Phil (Raviv Ullman) and his family who accidentally time-traveled from 2121 all the way back to the year 2004. Now, the family — which includes a half-robot mom — has to learn to fit in despite being from a different century. It also stars Aly Michalka, from the iconic band that brought us “Potential Breakup Song,” Aly & AJ, as Phil’s friend Keely. In related news, Aly & AJ just released a new song called “Joan of Arc on the Dance Floor,” if you want to do some time-traveling on your own.

3. My Life as a Teenage Robot (2003-2007)

My Life as a Teenage Robot is one of those shows that I would have believed was a fever dream if it didn’t come up when I searched for it. The cartoon is about a robot (voiced by Janice Kawaye) named Jenny — her true name is XJ-9, but really only her mom calls her that — and her want to be a normal girl. While she was created to save the planet from certain disaster, she’d much rather just hang out with her human friends, Brad and Tuck. Relatable.

4. Danny Phantom (2004-2007)

Danny Phantom is another cartoon about a boy named Danny Fenton (voiced by David Kaufman) that was just your everyday guy until he accidentally blew up his parents’ laboratory and became part phantom, complete with cool new superpowers. Now, Danny has to fight ghosts while balancing school and his social life. Honestly, the only thing I can clearly remember about this show is how cool all the girl characters dressed — that’s enough to be nostalgic over, right?

5. Life with Derek (2005-2009)

Life with Derek is another staple of old Disney. I mean, who doesn’t love a good step-sibling comedy? When Casey (Ashley Leggat) and Derek’s (Michael Seater) parents get married, bringing them and their siblings together under one roof, they have to learn to live together despite being total opposites. There was also some weird sexual tension going on between Casey and Derek throughout the series, so that alone definitely calls for a re-watch.

Gotta love 2000s TV.