5 Easy Mindfulness Activities: Necessary for Self-Care

The Greater Good Science Center at UC Berkeley defines mindfulness as “maintaining a moment-by-moment awareness of our thoughts, feelings, bodily sensations, and surrounding environment, through a gentle, nurturing lens.” It means that we’re aware of our thoughts without judging them. Mindfulness is necessary, especially in the fast-paced environment of today’s society. This is so that we don’t let every emotion that can come from our thoughts take a toll on our wellbeing. Here are easy ways you can implement mindfulness into your daily routine that will enhance not only how you do your tasks, but also how you live your life.

Focus on one thing at a time



We tend to lose a sense of mindfulness when we’re worried about all the things we have to get done. We spend so much time in our heads about this that we’re not paying any attention to the activity that we’re currently doing. You might think it’s useful to think ahead about what you have to do (which is important), but by doing this you’re losing the ability you have to give your all your effort to the task at-hand. A way to solve this is to write down all the tasks you have to do and then do every single one with your undivided attention. By doing this, you’re aware of what you need to get done, but you’re also not neglecting the effort you can put into your current task.