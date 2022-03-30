Gender Differences in Online Gambling Activity

According to YouGov, a British international internet-based market research and data analytics firm, a plurality of the women who gamble online do so because “it is a fun thing to do.” These findings from the UK-based firm are consistent with the trends that are propping up in various parts of the world. As many of those who are keeping tabs are aware, the online gambling industry has grown to become one of the most active and lucrative markets in the global economy. And it’s interesting to note that while gambling in itself may have traditionally been seen as a male-dominant industry, much of the gambling market is actually made up of women as well. With sites like Casinofy, it’s a lot easier for users all over the world to find platforms to start gambling on.

This is especially true in European, American, and even East Asian markets. While 40% of respondents of the YouGov study said that they were only gambling to have fun, another 28% said that they gambled online in the hopes of actually winning some money. Another 17% claimed that they were playing these games in the hopes of winning big. Ultimately, there are many different motivations for why women choose to gamble online, but they still play a crucial role in making up the entire gambling market.

Male-Dominant Game

Despite the fact that more and more women are getting into gambling, it still really is a male-dominated industry. In fact, based on the same YouGov study, it’s estimated that around 33% of men have engaged in some form of organized online gambling over the last 12 months. This is nearly 10 percentage points higher than the 24% of women who are considered active gamblers.

But there are even more interesting numbers to follow with regards to the gambling behavior that separates men and women. For one, the study found that 72% of active women gamblers are more likely to buy lottery tickets than men. The study says that only 58% of men are likely to engage in lottery betting. This is a trend that’s also consistent with bingo. Women are 4% more likely to be bingo players among the active gambling community.

Interesting Differences

Since it is a growing industry, more and more operators are looking to establish their online platforms in an attempt to capture a significant chunk of the market. That’s why the casinos that are able to offer the most varied betting platforms will do a better job of capturing both the male and female demographic. Earlier, we talked about how women are more likely to buy lottery tickets and play games like bingo. Conversely, around 45% of men are also actively engaging in sports betting while only 23% of women do so. Aside from that, around 7% of the male gambling community plays poker while only a whopping 1% of the women community does so. The numbers are even more staggering when it comes to betting on fantasy sports. 4% of male gamblers engage in fantasy sports betting while practically no women do so as well.

It’s also worth noting that outside the gambling community, women are more likely to vote for the prohibition of gambling. Around 45% of women believe that gambling shouldn’t be allowed while only 39% of men believe in the same idea.

The Future of Gambling

At the end of the day, even if the gambling industry is continually dominated by men, women still make up a significant portion of the market. This means that online platforms have to consciously create brand and marketing strategies that don’t overlook the female gamblers in the community. Studies also show that over time, as online gambling activity increases, so too will the participation of women. Experts predict that gambling as an industry is going to continue to rise as developmental technology becomes more advanced and sophisticated. Software licensing firms will be more aggressive in creating games that cater to a wider market base while operators will also look to push their platforms towards more audiences. It’s also worth noting that many parts of the world are now pushing for the legalization and regulation of gambling activities in their regions. This is a natural response to an industry that is growing substantially and is dramatically impacting national economies.