Known to host over two million subscribers on her youtube channel, Claudia Sulewski has been credited as a leading name in the realm of beauty and style. The 24-year-old regularly posts content relating to her current favorites, fitness regimes, makeup tutorials and vlogs – providing viewers a glimpse of her day-to-day life.

With her channel came great publicity and a significant increase in fan-following on social media sites such as Instagram, Twitter, and others. With this newfound fame, Sulewski was able to receive a number of brand deals which also sparked a general amplification of her overall net-worth.

Since the youtube personality is not exactly alien to the public eye (given her value and notability), fans are aware of her past dating history. In fact, the star is often seen being involved in romantic relationships with men who have themselves experienced a taste of fame prior to any love affair.

Jonah Green

In 2015, Sulewski was in a relationship with a fellow YouTuber by the name of Jonah Green. While Green does not nearly have half as many subscribers as Sulewski, the two were relatively new to the industry in the year of 2015. As content creators they were beginners, and thus was a point of connection for the pair. Unfortunately, this relationship was brief and lasted a mere five months. While the reason to split is unknown, there, fortunately, seems to be no bad blood between the two.

Logan McKay

https://www.instagram.com/p/6jC22xs314/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Following her break-up from Green, Sulewski began her affair with other YouTuber Logan McKay. McKay did not attain much fame, however, after a brief hiatus, has since transitioned his channel to produce family content. There are not many details regarding their relationship besides the duration from which it lasted. It reportedly began in 2015, and ended in 2016 – the exact period remains unknown.

Steffan Argus

Once again, it did not take Sulewski much time to jump back into another relationship following the demise of one. In August of 2016, Steffan Argus and Sulewski created quite the stir in the media after viewers became witness to public displays of affection. Argus is a professional singer-songwriter who has previously worked as part of the Kidz Bop ensemble from 2011-2013 and has since released an album of his own. He and Sulewski met through a show called The Commute Series, a program starring the two themselves. Similar to her past relationships, reasons for their split remain undisclosed.

Finneas O’Connell

After being involved in a number of back-to-back relationships, Sulewski has found herself in a long-term ordeal with acclaimed singer, Finneas O’Connell. The name may seem recognizable as O’Connell is also known as Billie Eillish’s brother – American singer-songwriter declared artist of the year at the Grammys. Sulewski and O’Connell have been together since 2018, in other words, their relationship has lasted a well two years. Their lives are quite public as the two commonly attend formal functions (Oscars, Grammys, etc.), collaborate on youtube videos, and regularly post each other on social media. In fact, following the night they first met, O’Connell released a song named ‘Claudia’ in honor of his zealous feelings for her. While the two are unmarried, fans tend to speculate about a wedding in the near future.