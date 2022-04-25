Top 3 Movies for College Students

College is the time when you have a lot of free time. During this time, you can master 20Bet blackjack or watch movies about college students and the problems they have to deal with. These are the best films on this topic.

National Lampoon’s Animal House, 1978

National Lampoon is not the studio or the director’s name, but the name of a revolutionary American humor magazine that was on the rise in the ’70s. Back then its mention was a guarantee of quality. No wonder that a movie about two rival fraternities snapped up an incredible box office, not to mention its tiny budget. The movie was directed by John Landis, thereby forever cementing his place in the history of comedy. Ivan Reitman was one of the producers. Moreover, National Lampoon writer Chris C. Miller drew inspiration from his own adventures and became one of the screenwriters.

National Lampoon’s Animal House came up with the whole structure of life-or-death party films and defiant humor clichés. It is the embodiment of the dream of an epically fun college life, which, by the way, doesn’t have to ruin one’s future at all.

Mona Lisa Smile, 2003

It’s a naive but uplifting story about the power of progressive attitudes. A young teacher, Ms. Watson, goes to work at Wellesley College of the Arts in America. Yet, it turns out that the conservative local ordinances run counter to her idealism. Instead of inspiring her students to do great things, she is forced to indulge the idea that marriage is more essential than education.

Despite their outstanding talents, the students are of the same opinion, but the ’50s do not last forever. Thanks to Ms. Watson’s efforts the students in her class are beginning to accept the idea that women have just as much talent as men, and certainly have the right to be independent and follow their dreams. Mona Lisa Smile is a great feminist Christmas tale.

Pitch Perfect, 2012

It’s another film about the power of female friendship multiplied by study and self-belief. Despite its chances of being a passable movie about college girlfriends, Pitch Perfect navigates the pitfalls of the genre so successfully that it has gained both an army of fans and even a sequel.

The plot sounds like The Voice TV show, but the audience for this film is much broader. A group of female students assemble an a cappella group to compete against other colleges. The girls sing well and cleanly, but the main thing is not that, and all the accompanying to the movie. A lot of the film’s success is due to Elizabeth Banks, who produced it, and the fact that the shooting was more like a singing master class for friends.