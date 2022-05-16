Fall is finally upon us which means lots of pumpkin spice lattes, sweaters, and UGG boots. If those things don’t excite you, I have gathered a list of non-basic fall desserts that even the most avid PSL drinkers will love. Ranging from blooming apples to pumpkin cranberry bars, there’s something for everyone!

Pumpkin Sugar Cookies – Starting off with a twist on the classic sugar cookie, these fresh new chewy/pumpkin-infused sugar cookie is a crowd favorite this time of year. Completed with a homemade cream cheese glaze, this soft cookie is a fantastic easy dessert. If you needed more reasons to make these cookies, they only take 40 minutes, the ingredients are mainly things you probably already have, and the entire recipe is only five steps!

Blooming Apples – Next on the list we have a sweet take on a blooming onion. This dessert is so versatile and can be eaten as a more healthy dessert or a sugary treat. For a healthier version, substitute the butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar for coconut sugar or your favorite vegan butter. For a mildly unhealthier version, cover your ‘bloomed apple’ with your favorite ice cream, cinnamon, or caramel sauce! These are one of my go-to easy and cheap fall treats.

Caramel Pie – Why have boring old apple pie when you can have caramel pie? This twist on a timeless dessert entails only 15 minutes of prep time and only 9 steps (including a flaky homemade pie crust!). Similar to our first recipe, this dessert is super convenient because you probably have most of the ingredients in your pantry already. While the overall cook and cool time take a while, around two hours, it’s definitely worth it!

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies – Yes, you read that correctly, pumpkin chocolate chip cookies. This recipe is one of those things that you never knew you needed. I make these all the time because they’re so convenient. Essentially, all you do is add pumpkin pie spice and pumpkin puree (or canned pumpkin) to your standard cookie recipe. By adding these two simple ingredients, you make your cookies fall-flavored AND make your cookies fluffy and moist. It’s a simple way to add a ‘wow factor’ to plain old chocolate chip cookies.

Pumpkin Fudge – Here’s another fall-themed recipe to spice up your fall day. Only requiring six ingredients, this simple recipe is a crowd favorite. This is another non-time-consuming dessert that only has two steps and takes 10 minutes.

Frosted Pumpkin Cranberry Bars – Saving the best for last, this is my all-time favorite fall recipe. Topped with a brown butter frosting and dried cranberry pieces, this recipe has all the best fall flavors. Not to mention, this recipe makes four dozen bars. Taking only 15 minutes to prep, 20 minutes to cook, and only involving three steps, this is a perfect last-minute party favor!

These fresh fall favorites are sure to please any crowd (or just yourself!) and are super college-friendly due to the minimal effort and ingredient list. So grab your cider and let’s get baking!