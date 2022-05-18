7 Top Countries for International Student Exchange Programs

Want to travel, but school gets in the way? Well, that’s what student exchange programs are for. You not only get to explore a new place and see it through the eyes of a local, but you will also be able to finish your degree on time.

Pursuing your studies abroad is one of the best ways to widen your perspective on life. With one of the best essay writing service platforms to offer you help with academics, you will have no trouble finding extra time to soak in the culture. Additionally, the school or university might have an entirely different educational approach, which might benefit you. Now, the options are plenty for a student exchange program. You can choose a country based on your interests and academic aspirations.

Here, we have a list of some of the best international student exchange programs in the world’s top travel destinations.

1. France

The land of wine, cuisine, and culture has always been a dreamy travel destination. Be it the picturesque countryside or thriving cities, France has something for everyone. The country is also deemed one of the most sought-after locations for international students. While some chase the French language, others prefer it for the French way of learning and lifestyle.

While Paris, the capital, has several English-language programs for students, other cities such as Nantes, Toulouse, Lille, and Bordeaux come close. Moreover, France has also set up impressive international programs that are highly immersive. You can find programs from the high school level and up that match your academic level and aspirations.

2. United Kingdom

If you prefer an English-speaking country, but one that can offer the same cultural value as the rest of Europe, then the United Kingdom is a perfect match for you. From urban London to the Scottish Highlands, there is something to curb the traveler’s curiosity in you as well.

Home to world-renowned universities such as Oxford and Cambridge, the UK has several colleges that invite students from different backgrounds. The student life is also pretty thriving, and education offered is of the highest standards. The government has also set up additional funding so students from the UK can travel to other countries. This also aids in inviting students from different cultures to choose the UK for their personal and professional development.

3. Sweden

Though a part of Europe, Scandinavia is very distinct in several ways. From the lifestyle, and cuisine to the educational system, the nordic charm has always been alluring for outsiders.

Sweden has over 30 universities for students to pick from. With research-oriented programs and a growing start-up scene, the country offers an ideal landscape for students to chase their academic goals. There are also several student exchange programs supported in the country, provided from 3 months to a full academic year.

4. Mexico

Become a Mexican de corazón by living the authentic life in the country. Mexico has set up a number of student exchange programs, primarily with educational institutions in the US. The advantage applies to both the citizens of Mexico, as well as for the American students. This will allow US citizens an opportunity to experience the culture first-hand. You will be hosted by a local family and can choose to attend your high school for a term. If not. You can also spend a whole academic year enjoying the warm weather and welcoming culture.

source: https://www.pexels.com/photo/three-persons-sitting-on-the-stairs-talking-with-each-other-1438072/

5. Japan

Japan has a reputation for offering unparalleled standards when it comes to education. From high schools to universities, the country provides exchange programs of varying lengths. A good foreign exchange program in Japan comes with all amenities such as housing, transportation, placement in schools, and finding host families. You will also receive full support in finding the right academic program and ongoing support during your stay in the country. Another exciting feature of a student-exchange program is language immersion and cultural experiences.

6. India

India is one of the most diverse countries globally, with a kaleidoscope of cultures and languages. There are metropolitan cities from the north to the south that can offer you modern infrastructure and access to an excellent education. The Indian Institute of Management and the Indian Institute of Technology are among the prominent academic institutions providing student exchange programs for international students.

Not to mention, India also has a commendable space research program that attracts a lot of international candidates. You can choose public and private universities, spread across the different locations in the country. The subjects are taught predominantly in English, so you will have no trouble blending in. No matter your specialization, you can find a program that offers you advanced learning opportunities in this vast country.

7. New Zealand

New Zealand has an extensive student exchange program made for high schoolers. Students can choose to stay from three months to one year and be placed in one of the areas with a coordinator. The program further has tours and cultural expeditions included, allowing you to indulge in the local experience.

You will be placed with a host family and get all help to integrate into the school system. If you are looking for higher education options, then New Zealand’s universities are some of the best options, being among the most renowned in the world.

Your options for student-exchange programs are not limited to these countries alone. Make a list of everything you are looking for, and match your interests to what a country can offer. Regardless, you will be having one of the best lifetime experiences setting out as an exchange student to a foreign destination.