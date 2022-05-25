Top Upcoming Non-Fiction Books You Need to Read in 2022 (+1 Highly Anticipated Novel)

Based on what we know so far, 2022 will mark a great year for all literature fans. Authors are eager to enter the market with their written-during-pandemic masterpieces, and readers are ready to scoop up the most exciting titles to add to their collection. This list features the top upcoming non-fiction titles of 2022 that are definitely worth a read, along with 1 highly anticipated sequel novel. Let’s dive in.

Finding Me (Viola Davis)

An empowering memoir from the most Oscar-nominated black actress in the history of the Academy Awards, this book follows the journey of Viola Davis on her way to an extensive self-reflection and self-discovery.

Uncovering troubling childhood, impoverished youth, a violent father, her road to Juilliard, path of perseverance, grit, and determination to becoming the critically acclaimed actress she is today, Davis is bringing a raw and unfiltered version of her story to the table.

The book hopes to encourage readers to live an authentic life and is trying to convey the message that “a life worth living can only be born from radical honesty and the courage to shed facades and be…you.” Available from April 26th, the book is an introspective read full of important life wisdom you shouldn’t miss.

When the Dust Settles (Lucy Easthope)

In this eye-opening and highly personal memoir, Lucy Easthope talks about her life as the world’s go-to person when a disaster hits. Whether it was a plane crash, a terrorist attack, or the more recent COVID pandemic, professor Easthope has spent more than two decades helping the world recover from various disastrous challenges.

This book offers a thorough look into what a job like this entails on a day-to-day basis, and the author walks us through years of trauma and healing she’s dealt with and provided as a part of her job. Honest, sad, witty, hopeful – When the Dust Settles is a wonderful piece to pick up on your next journey to your favorite bookstore.

Make sure to pick up your copy from March 31st and dive deep into the story of perseverance, hope, and the incredible ability of humankind to start again from scratch.

The Bond King (Mary Childs)

An investigative story of yet another one of America’s antiheros, this piece depicts the rise and fall of Bill Gross, a well-known investor, fund manager, and the founder of Pimco, the big US-based investment company. Showing the detailed highs and lows of this public figure, the author offers a raw and unprecedented look into the life of the bond mastermind.

Bill Gross was always good with numbers. Wanting to use his talent to make big sums of money, Gross started his journey in casinos, where he dominated popular casino games by using various strategies like card counting in blackjack. This has proven to be a highly profitable tactics causing him numerous bans in casinos all over America. Fast forward to decades later, Mary Childs explores the dangerous and risky journey of “the bond king” in his successful attempt to conquer the bond market.

A Line Above the Sky (Helen Mort)

The newest piece from the British contemporary writer Helen Mort talks about her deep love of climbing. Giving birth not too long ago, the author discusses the impact of motherhood towards this dangerous sport.

What makes the book extremely captivating to read is that its narration is intertwined with reminiscing about another renowned climber, Alison Hargreaves, who died during climbing the K2 in 1995. And like the author, she was a mother too. To make matters worse, her son decided to follow his mother’s legacy and became a climber himself, only to meet the unfortunate fate of his mother 24 years later.

Focusing on topics such as fear, passion, motivation, purpose and risk, the author voices for pursuing the thrill of adrenaline and risk regardless of the irrational fears and judgement from others.

The Shame Machine (Cathy O’Neil)

Exploring the important but intimidating topic of shame has become quite popular in recent years. Pioneered by the work of the renowned and respected shame researcher Brené Brown, it is shame that is at the forefront of this new eye-opening book. Available as of March 22nd, the book talks about the destructiveness of the “shame industrial complex” currently present in our society.

Cathy O’Neil argues that as a result of the new way of living – such as the issue of social media – shaming has become so natural to us that the danger of it is enormous. After struggling with body image and being a target of fat-shaming herself, O’Neil professionally explores and explains the true relationship between shame and power – and why we must make a turn before it’s too late. A must-read for today’s day and age.

True Story: What Reality TV Says About Us (Danielle J. Lindemann)

Exploring the impact of reality TV on the society, the book gives the reader an answer as to what makes it so luring, what does it say about us, and why can it be dangerous. From Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Survivor to the most popular singing and dancing competitions, the book discusses different gratifications viewers get from watching these shows as well as the psychological reasons for the gratifications we feel.

Danielle J. Lindemann’s newest piece of work is a fascinating look into the human psyche. Reality TV, although immensely satisfying and stimulating, is a hidden reflection of our worst parts, and Lindemann uncovers why.

BONUS: All the Broken Places (John Boyne)

Although not many of us expected The Boy in the Striped Pajamas to ever get a sequel, John Boyne is coming with a highly anticipated new book that discusses the aftermath of the tragic ending of the worldwide bestseller. All the Broken Places is centered around Gretel, the older sister of the first book’s main character.

Three years after the events of the first book, Gretel moves to Paris with her mother, leaving Poland and its tragedies in the past, wishing to start a new life. Fast-forward to the future, we now follow the thoughts of the 91-year-old Gretel whose memories of the past are triggered after an encounter with the neighbors’ son, who looks strikingly similar to her baby brother.

Hitting the shelves on the 15th of September, the readers will get to follow Gretel’s journey of guilt and grief and “examine her conscience regarding her guilt and complicity in those times.”