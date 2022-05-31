How to Get the Cigar Taste Out of Your Mouth?

A common fear among first-time cigar smokers is how back of a taste the cigar will leave in your mouth. While it should not be a concern or a factor to deter you from enjoying a cigar, especially when starting your cigar journey, we cannot overlook the possibility of having a cigar taste in your mouth as the aftermath.

Good cigars generally do not leave that taste, but several factors contribute to that taste after smoking, regardless of the type and quality of cigar you take. Before blaming the taste on cigars, consider the taste as a result of the food you ate or an underlying condition you may not be aware of.

What you eat and drink before smoking is significant in the taste you get after smoking your cigar. For example, if you eat salty food before smoking, the taste may linger longer than if you ate well-balanced food. This is because salty food dries out your palate, increasing the chances of the taste staying on longer.

So, what can you do to get the taste out of your mouth?

The best way is to smoke high-quality cigars. These rarely leave a cigar taste in your mouth as long as you understand how to use them. Choose cigars with quality wrappers and made from premium tobacco, and you will not have to deal with the taste.

Another way of getting rid of the taste is by drinking water as you smoke. A dry mouth contributes to the taste staying on longer; therefore, ensure you stay hydrated throughout your smoking session.

Take a carbonated drink such as tonic water to cleanse the palate as you smoke. Most cigar smokers have a drink with tonic along with the cigar. Citrusy drinks with orange and lemon hints will refresh your palate, eliminating the cigar smell.

Smoking slowly also prevents the buildup of the cigar taste in your mouth. Take a few breaths after each puff, ideally a minute between puffs to give your palate time to moisten up and take in the flavor of your cigar.

This will also prevent overheating your mouth, which results in a dry palate, a key contributor to the cigar taste in your mouth. And, you will enjoy your cigar more and give it time to burn slowly and cooler.

For first-timers, you should never smoke the nub. Some people find this okay; however, the nub holds the most intense portion of the cigar; therefore, it has a higher chance of leaving an even stronger taste in your mouth.

After smoking the cigar, you can brush your teeth to get rid of the cigar taste. You could also use a tongue scraper to remove odor-causing bacteria, and even more effective way than brushing.

You could also swish a little mouthwash to get rid of the cigar taste and breath. A few mints or gum can also come in handy to dissolve the cigar taste while refreshing your palate after smoking a cigar. Even though they mask the taste for just a while, they are convenient to dissolve the taste after smoking.