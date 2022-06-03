Top 5 Affordable Foundations

Finding the perfect foundation for your skin is so hard especially when you are a broke college student and don’t want to pay more than $20. The beauty industry never stops growing, everyday there are new products and launches happening. More products equal more options and more market competition. Sophisticated complexion products in wide shade ranges are no longer only found in high-end brands. There are affordable options for every product category; quality formulas, long-wearing, transfer-resistant, full coverage, medium coverage, light coverage, matte, dewy, water-resistant, with vitamins or SPF. The inclusive shade ranges are now finally becoming the standard, even at your local drugstore. So here are the 5 best affordable foundations under $15.

1. Maybelline New York Dream Satin Liquid Foundation

I used to love this foundation, it is medium coverage and doesn’t make your face look cakey. It is a great inexpensive foundation that you can get almost anywhere. It retails for $8 and there are two different types, with or without sunscreen. I prefer the one without sunscreen because it applies very nicely to even out your skin and it makes your skin look hydrated and glowing. The other thing I like about this foundation is even if you wear it all day and are sweating it will still look just as good as when you first put it on. It lets your skin breathe while not drying you out. They also have a pretty big shade range which is very nice, I usually use two and mix them together to create my perfect skin match. Highly recommend!

2. The Ordinary Coverage Foundation

This foundation is really nice, it comes in either a sheer light coverage foundation or full coverage. It is only $7 and some contain SPF which is really nice too. Either formula you get is lightweight and very hydrating. This foundation is not cakey and I think looks the most realistic to your natural skin. It comes in 21 different shades and you can mix and match as well. If you haven’t checked out The Ordinary yet, be sure to do so. They have amazing skincare that is very affordable, I highly recommend every product they have.

3. Maybelline Fit Me! Matte & Poreless Foundation

This foundation is the second one from the left in this picture. This lightweight foundation mattifies and refines pores and leaves a natural, seamless finish. It retails for $8 and comes in 40 different shades. I have found my perfect skin color in this foundation and it is so nice to not have to use two haha! If you have normal to oily skin this might be the perfect foundation for you. It is medium coverage and a demi-matte finish. It still leaves your skin looking fresh and hydrated. The one thing that isn’t the best is that you can’t wear this foundation for too long. If you are using this as an all-day foundation I highly recommend using a good face primer and setting spray after.

4. Nyx Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Full Coverage Foundation

ALISSA ASHLEY collaborates w/ NYX COSMETICS to help develop 45 shades of their “CAN’T STOP WON’T STOP” full coverage foundation! ✨ 🙌🏻🙌🏼🙌🏽🙌🏾🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/twgt8HIJm5 — makeupgirlies (@makeupgirlies) July 11, 2018

Love this foundation! It really won’t stop making your face look nice and hydrated all day long. It is full-coverage, so it applies gently but is packed with pigment to mask discoloration, imperfections, and any blemishes that showed up uninvited. It applies matte and helps control oil and cuts shine throughout the day, so you’ll only glow where you want to. This formula is waterproof and transfer-resistant so it will last all day. This retails for $11 and you can find it anywhere. It also comes in 45 different shades. Highly recommend trying it!

5. L’Oréal Paris True Match Super Blendable Makeup

This foundation is definitely a go-to. It is only $10 and comes in 45 different shades. You can also get it with or without sunscreen which is really nice. The formula is super-hydrating and provides medium coverage and with a natural finish that’s so blendable, it’s like you can’t tell where your foundation ends and your skin begins. It has Pro-Vitamin B5 and Vitamin E, as well as being free of oils, fragrances and won’t clog pores. I say don’t knock it till you try it. Many people who try this at first are hesitant but once you start using it you will see why it has been around for 15 years. Good luck and happy foundation hunting!